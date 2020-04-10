Covid-19: LAVA’s three-pronged approach for its people

Read Article

The dramatic spread of COVID-19 and the subsequent countrywide lockdown has disrupted communities and businesses worldwide. Organizations around the world, including LAVA, are coming forward with innovative ways to minimize the impact of the pandemic on its employees.

Here is the three-pronged approach that LAVA is following for its employees during these tough times.

Empathy & Care- Lava’s top management made phone calls to each and every employee to show solidarity, to comfort them and to know if they needed any help. A comprehensive employee communication program to allay fears and anxieties of its employees also included email messages from leadership, virtual Town Hall and many other initiatives. Earlier, 20% advance salary was paid to the factory workers to support their expenses during this lockdown period.

Work Engagement- Lava has formed small working committees to ensure that its employees are connected and normal work can be carried out from home. Lava employees find unique and creative ways to keep contributing to the Country while they work from home.

Learning & Development– Lava is running virtual Learning & Development programs for its employees to groom them for the role ahead. The company identified many internal trainers, called Dhronacharyas, with different areas of expertise who conduct online sessions for its workforce in batches. Additionally, Lava is encouraging its employees to read books as a part of its 3D contest which the company started last year for the all-round development of its employees.

Under this ongoing program employees are also encouraged to stay fit and healthy.

“At the moment safety and well-being of our employees is our top most priority and we believe that an empathetic approach is the best way to deal with the current situation. From outreach programs to capability building initiatives we are ensuring that our people are not only engaged on daily basis but also fully equipped to deal with the post-lockdown challenges.” -Sunil Raina, President and Business Head, Lava International.

Earlier, the company ran extensive awareness drive for its employees by arranging interactive sessions with expert doctors, placing 1 lakh+ posters at retail shops for awareness. Lava employees voluntarily contributed 1 day’s salary to the #PMCaresFund.

