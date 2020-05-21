Express Computer


COVID-19 App Technology Urge Apple And Google To Hold Talks

By Reuters
Apple (AAPL.O) and Google (GOOGL.O) said they were continuing to talk to the British government about the technology used in its smartphone COVID-19 contact tracing app as the two companies released the initial version of their own system.

Britain has started testing an app that matches contacts on a centralised server rather than the decentralised model favoured by Apple and Google where the matches occur on the users’ device.

A centralised app can potentially give more insight into outbreaks of COVID-19, but offers less privacy than decentralised rivals, the UK programme’s head said earlier this month.

Company representatives discussing the release of the Apple-Google exposure notification technology to public health authorities said they remained in conversation with Britain’s health service as it evaluated several different approaches.


Reuters
