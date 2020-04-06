Goa govt launches app to track quarantined suspects

Read Article

Amid repeated pleas by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant urging those in home-quarantine not to leave their homes, the state Health Department has launched COVIDLocator, a GPS-based app to keep track of quarantined persons.

“The app will help in tracking suspected and asymptomatic carriers of coronavirus when they leave their quarantine zone,” a statement issued by the state Health department said, adding that the app had been developed by the Goa government in association with Delhi-based Intugine technologies.

There are more than 1000 patients currently in quarantine in Goa, both at their respective homes as well as in government facilities.

