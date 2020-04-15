Google’s Doodle Thanks Shipping, Packaging, And Delivery Workers Today!

Read Article

Google has been widely appreciated for its logo turning to doodles on multiple occasions that speak to the world. What better time to lighten hearts and draw up a heart on its logo to thank doctors, nurses and medical workers who are out there, risking their lives and fighting the virus!

The pandemic outbreak has led to medical professionals and helpers entering hospitals in hazmat suits to treat patients for a virus that is yet to find a cure. Governments are announcing lockdowns to ensure ‘social distancing’ and the safety of individuals by attempting to flatten the curve. While we are doing our bit, medical professionals are working relentlessly at helping patients recover and providing them with the utmost care.

The doodle was vibrant with Google’s original colours and a heart on top when hovered with a mouse displays “To all doctors, nurses and medical workers; thank you”.

Today, the doodle uses a heart through a creative animation of a package being flipped into a delivery truck! When you place your mouse on the truck, it reads- “To all packaging, shipping, and delivery workers, thank you.”

Google has always been popular for its doodles that draw attention to various events, issues, and celebrations. The company said that as COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever.

They announced the launch of a Doodle series that will recognise and honour those on front lines such as doctors, teachers, scientists, delivery agents, etc.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]