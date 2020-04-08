Myntra and Wildcraft come together to provide personal protective face masks

Read Article

Myntra today announced that it has partnered with Wildcraft, outfitter and outdoor gear, clothing and footwear brand, to offer high quality personal protective masks on its platform. As part of its commitment to serve customers during this unprecedented time and enable them to stay safe, the company will provide access to protective equipment during the nationwide lockdown owing to COVID-19.

The ensuing shortage of protective masks across the country and restricted access during the lockdown, has prompted Myntra to collaborate with Wildcraft and cater to this demand. Myntra’s strong delivery network and wide reach will enable the company to deliver masks to millions of customers within the safety of their homes.

Wildcraft HYPASHIELD protection mask – offers a – three layered filtration system for three types of particles. The outer layer is engineered to filter coarser dust particles, while the middle layer offers anti-bacterial, govt. approved lab-certified filtration efficiency, along with splash resistance to prevent droplet penetration. The innermost layer, made of super soft fabric, is closest to skin and offers moisture management with an anti-bacterial finish.

The masks are built for protection and comfort and fit a wide range of face shapes and sizes. They adhere to the highest standards of quality and safety and are washable and hence, reusable leading to a significant reduction in per-usage cost as well as making them environment-friendly. These special masks are available in in packs of 3, 5 and 7 and are priced at Rs. 200/piece.

Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra, said, “We are looking at serving our customers in the most meaningful way during these trying times and have partnered with Wildcraft to bring high quality protective masks to people across the country. We are thankful to the government for their support and proud to serve the nation in the fight against COVID – 19 by providing our customers access to essential protective items right at their doorsteps and enabling them to stay safe indoors.”

Siddharth Sood & Gaurav Dublish, Founders – Wildcraft, said, “It is an opportunity to serve the nation and its citizens in parallel. We plan to step into the Personal Protective Gear (PPG) segment with a set of products under the HYPASHIELD umbrella meant to keep civilians, security, delivery, students, and medical personnel etc., protected in the long run. Apart from masks, we have safety overalls, sleeping bags, safety kits in the development pipeline”

Myntra has taken several measures to ensure the safety of its supply chain and delivery network including regular deep cleaning and sanitization of its facilities. All delivery partners have been equipped with sanitizers and protective masks and are covered by a COVID – 19 insurance which includes pay and benefits in case they are quarantined or diagnosed with the disease.

