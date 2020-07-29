Thermo Fisher Scientific Strengthens its Global Response to COVID-19 to Support Development and Production of Therapeutics and Vaccines

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, continues to expand global capacity and capabilities across its leading pharma services network to support customers in government, industry and academia as they accelerate development and production of COVID-19 vaccines, therapies and other treatments. The company is now supporting over 200 projects globally.

“Even before the pandemic, the company was strategically increasing its manufacturing, research and development capabilities, in addition to providing critical products and solutions for treating cancer, genetic diseases and other serious health concerns. Today, these initiatives are proving to be decisive in enabling our response to COVID-19 in India. We are well-positioned to extend our end-to-end workflow solutions for COVID-19 and quickly ramp up testing infrastructure and vaccine research and manufacturing,” said Amit Chopra, managing director, India & Middle East, Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher is also supporting multiple vaccine programs globally that are in or entering human clinical trials, providing critical capacity and expertise that has accelerated development and readiness by months.

“Our investments in building capacity and capabilities demonstrate our commitment to fulfill our mission to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer,” Amit added.

The company has expanded capacity for customers who are developing new and existing therapies, including promising anti-viral drugs, to meet increased demand and enable biopharma customers to significantly compress timelines for delivery to patients.

In addition to its work on COVID-19-related vaccines and therapies, the company continues to ensure that patients undergoing clinical trials continue to receive the critical medicines they need. A “site to patient” program, launched at the start of the pandemic, has ensured clinical trial patients have uninterrupted access to life-saving investigational drug shipments without having to visit a clinic, one of many efforts to maintain supply chain continuity during the pandemic.

