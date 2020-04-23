Express Computer


Through Aarogya Setu app, 3 report as Corona suspects in UP

By IANS
Three Corona suspects reported themselves to the government through the Aarogya Setu app and their samples have now been sent for testing.

The three persons had downloaded the Aarogya Setu app and filled the questionnaire for self-assessment which tells users the risk level of catching infection.

Since their risk level was high, the app provided them options to contact helpline for testing or pass the information to the health ministry. They chose to inform the health ministry which then informed the state government.

“After getting names, address and phone numbers of three persons from the government, we sent our staff to collect the samples which have been sent for testing,” said chief medical officer Dr Narendra Agarwal.

He said that if people download the Aarogya app, it would help the government a great deal since they would be able to realize the seriousness of the situation and report themselves to the concerned authorities, as it happened in these cases.


