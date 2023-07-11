Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  CredAble and Supertron forge alliance to help small businesses achieve Financial Inclusion

CredAble and Supertron forge alliance to help small businesses achieve Financial Inclusion

News
By Express Computer
0 0

Supertron, one of the leading IT hardware and mobility distributors in the country has announced a partnership with CredAble, India’s leading FinTech platform providing working capital and supply chain finance solutions, to offer their innovative digital platform to all Business Partners of Supertron.

Through this collaboration, CredAble and Supertron will deliver innovative financial solutions to Supertron’s business partners – which are mostly small businesses (SMEs and MSMEs) – a segment that remains largely ignored by traditional finance providers.

Ram Kewalramani, the Co-founder and Managing Director of CredAble, expressed his excitement about partnering with Supertron and extending the benefits of the platform to their business partners. He stated, “We strongly believe that access to flexible financing is essential for businesses to thrive, and we are proud to join forces with Supertron to support the growth and success of businesses across India. Through this partnership, we aim to provide a comprehensive suite of innovative financing solutions to help businesses unlock their full potential and achieve their goals.”

CredAble’s platform offers flexible, transparent financing solutions that are tailored to meet the specific needs of each business. It also offers a range of features designed to help businesses digitalize their operations and aid in business decision making to bolster growth, such as digital invoicing, payables management, receivables management, and a Tally connector.

Nirmal Kumar Meharia, Chief Financial Officer of Supertron, is equally delighted to partner with CredAble says, “We believe that CredAble’s range of financing options and features will be invaluable to our business partners, helping them manage their cash flow and optimize their operations for sustained growth. Our collaboration with CredAble reinforces our commitment to providing innovative solutions that empower businesses across India. We are confident that our partnership with CredAble will help our partners achieve their business goals, and we look forward to a successful collaboration.”

CredAble’s state-of-the-art digital credit underwriting and financing platform provides a range of financing options and features designed to help businesses manage their cash flow and optimize their operations.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
DATACENTER HUB
Know More
close-image