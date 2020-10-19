CredR launches CredR Care mobile app

Read Article

Used two-wheeler brand, CredR, has launched its proprietary on-demand bike servicing app, CredR Care, in four cities. The app is available for all Android smartphone users in the cities of Delhi NCR, Jaipur, Pune and Bangalore.

CredR is India’s leading used 2W brand and recently forayed into the on-demand doorstep servicing space. With the launch of the mobile application, users can book an appointment, pay online, view servicing history of their 2W and also schedule future servicing for their 2Ws.

“CredR has sold over thrrr lakh used two-wheelers in the last five years and is especially adept at refurbishing two-wheelers before selling them through our showrooms. Our inherent refurbishment capabilities made on-demand servicing a natural extension for the business,” said Sasidhar Nandigam, Chief Strategy Officer, CredR.

The automobile industry in India has come a long way. According to an Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) report, the two-wheeler segment, comprising scooters and bikes, holds 81 per cent of the overall Indian automobile share. This segment is also reportedly growing at a CAGR of 9.48 per cent. Though the numbers speak for themselves, the industry still lags behind when it comes to organised, online bike maintenance services. Bike owners still prefer using roadside garages to get their vehicles serviced – spending INR 200-400 in one go, wasting man hours and exposing themselves to contamination, especially in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, consumers also complain of being cheated by unorganised players by using fake spare-parts and spurious oils in the servicing process.

CredR Care App allows users to book a two-wheeler servicing package from the comfort of their homes or offices, as per their bike make model and select from a range of convenient date and time slots to schedule the doorstep servicing. It also solves the problem of two-wheeler consumers by providing total transparency in spares, accessories, consumables and pricing. The servicing is done by trained auto experts while following all social distancing norms and sanitisation protocols.

