CRED’s Kunal Shah backed travel tech startup teleport gets acquired by StampMyVisa

StampMyVisa has acquired Teleport, a new-age travel tech startup having significant presence in South India and backed by top Indian startup founders including Kunal Shah (CRED), Vidit Aatrey (Meesho), and Phanindra Sama (RedBus).

This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in SMV’s mission to simplify and scale visa services across India and Southeast Asia — combining Teleport’s digital-first, Young travelers focussed product DNA with StampMyVisa’s operational strength and B2B depth.

Adding an emotional note to the deal, StampMyVisa’s Co-founder & CEO Rahul Borude, a former CRED employee, shared, “This moment feels like coming full circle — from being part of CRED’s early team to now acquiring a startup backed by Kunal Shah. Teleport has built a loyal user base and strong brand affinity among young Indian travelers. With this acquisition, we are bringing together the best of both worlds: Teleport’s consumer innovation and SMV’s scalable visa infrastructure.”

Nikita Dresswala, Founder, Teleport, added, “We built Teleport to reimagine global travel for new-age independent Indian explorers. In StampMyVisa, we’ve found the right partner to scale this mission. With their B2B muscle and deep visa expertise, we’re set to create the most seamless and trusted visa experience in the country.”

The founding team at StampMyVisa brings a rare blend of experience, execution, and category expertise.

Co-founder Pravin Wadekar, a MakeMyTrip alumnus with over 15 years of hands-on experience in visa and immigration, has led large-scale visa operations and partnerships, giving SMV a strong backbone in service reliability.

Dhaval Mehta, CFO of StampMyVisa, is another key pillar of the core team. Previously Associate Director of Finance at Jupiter (neobank), Dhaval played a critical role in lending and credit card verticals. His deep understanding of fintech and regulated products have been instrumental in shaping SMV’s growth playbook and fundraising strategy.

Founded in 2023, StampMyVisa has grown rapidly by solving a complex yet critical travel pain point — visa processing. The platform enables travel agents, corporates, OTAs, and MICE companies to process visas for over 60+ countries, with a 99.5% success rate. In just six months, the company has processed 50,000+ visas and scaled revenue 4X in eight months alone. SMV is currently in advanced talks to raise $3 million to fuel its next phase of growth.

Pioneering the API Era of Visa Services

StampMyVisa is also among the world’s first companies to build an API infrastructure for visa processing, through its developer product called Konveyor. This groundbreaking API stack enables any travel platform, bank, OTA, or fintech to embed visa services natively within their own ecosystem — unlocking a future where global travel access is built into every digital experience.

This acquisition sets the foundation for India’s most comprehensive visa tech stack — combining AI-powered automation, deep distribution, and end-user delight.