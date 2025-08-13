Okta identity governance delivers 211% ROI and accelerates security outcomes, Forrester finds

Okta has announced the results of a new Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting, revealing that organisations using Okta Identity Governance (OIG) achieved a 211% return on investment (ROI) over three years, with a payback period of less than six months.

The study, based on interviews with Okta customers across industries, highlights how OIG reduces security risks, improves audit and compliance readiness, and cuts manual effort by up to 60%. It also quantifies USD$2.6 million in total benefits, including a net present value of USD$1.8 million. OIG also helped reduce the risk of a security breach by enforcing least-privilege access, eliminating unnecessary entitlements, and automating reviews and removals.

A SaaS-delivered, converged, and intuitive identity and access management platform, Okta Identity Governance includes three products to help governance, risk, and compliance teams simplify access fulfilment and entitlement tasks throughout the identity lifecycle. It includes Okta Access Governance, Okta Workflows, and Okta Lifecycle Management.

More than 1,500 organisations trust Okta Identity Governance to modernise and automate access decisions at scale.

“Across Asia Pacific, many organisations are still navigating outdated governance systems, disconnected tools, and manual processes that introduce risk and complexity,” said Stephanie Barnett, Vice President, Presales, Okta Asia Pacific and Japan. “This research validates what we’re hearing on the ground: identity governance doesn’t have to be a burden. When built into the fabric of identity, it becomes an enabler, helping security and IT teams move faster, strengthen controls, and improve the overall user experience.”

Key findings from the Forrester TEI study include:

Up to 60% reduction in manual effort : Organisations significantly reduced time spent on access requests, certifications, and approvals by automating governance workflows.

: Organisations significantly reduced time spent on access requests, certifications, and approvals by automating governance workflows. Faster, more efficient audits : One organisation reduced audit prep from weeks to a single 30-minute session with zero follow-ups, thanks to improved visibility and reporting.

: One organisation reduced audit prep from weeks to a single 30-minute session with zero follow-ups, thanks to improved visibility and reporting. USD$567,000 in legacy cost savings : By replacing legacy tools, customers avoided additional licensing and consulting fees.

: By replacing legacy tools, customers avoided additional licensing and consulting fees. USD$231,000 in security risk reduction : OIG helped enforce least-privilege access, eliminate excessive entitlements, and reduce insider threats.

: OIG helped enforce least-privilege access, eliminate excessive entitlements, and reduce insider threats. Nearly USD$500,000 in productivity gains : Faster access decisions translated to improved user and IT team productivity.

: Faster access decisions translated to improved user and IT team productivity. Rapid time to value: 25% of customers went live in under 30 days; over 50% were deployed within six months.

In addition to quantified benefits, interviewees reported improved morale among IAM teams, better user experience with fewer access delays, and a faster path to value compared to legacy IGA solutions.

“Identity is now the control plane for security,” Barnett added. “We’re seeing more organisations in our region rethink governance as a core part of their identity strategy, one that not only strengthens compliance and reduces risk, but also drives better productivity outcomes.”

OIG is part of Okta’s broader identity and access management platform and integrates natively with over 800 applications. This allows organisations to move beyond disconnected governance tools and adopt proactive, context-aware controls that scale with the business.

As identity continues to play a central role in Zero Trust and regulatory frameworks, modernising governance is becoming a strategic priority. The Forrester study reinforces Okta’s commitment to helping organisations simplify compliance, strengthen security, and improve agility.