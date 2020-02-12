Express Computer


CRIF High Mark appoints Navin Chandani as the Chief Executive Officer

By Abhishek Raval
Navin Chandani as the Chief Executive Officer, CRIF
CRIF High Mark, one of India’s leading credit information companies has appointed Navin Chandani as the Chief Executive Officer for India. He is a financial services veteran and has worked with several prominent companies in the finance industry.

Navin will be based out of Mumbai office and be responsible for driving the operations of the credit bureau in India. He will report to Larry Howell, Chairman, CRIF India. Kalpana Pandey, MD and CEO will conclude her tenure on 31st March 2020 which will ensure a seamless transition. In his prior role, Chandani was the Chief Business Officer at BankBazaar, an online marketplace for financial services and credit reports, and steered the digital business and revenue growth. He has also worked with companies like Visa, Experian, American Express & Dun & Bradstreet.

Speaking on the occasion Larry Howell said, “We are pleased to have Navin on board to lead our India operations. Navin brings with him a valuable 23 years of expertise in finance, credit and banking sector through his enriched professional journey. We are optimistic that his leadership skills and digital prowess will enable CRIF High Mark to expand our foothold in the country.”

On his appointment, Navin Chandani commented, “I am honoured to join CRIF High Mark, the first full-service credit bureau in India and part of the CRIF group which is ranked among the top 50 fintech companies globally by IDC. CRIF High Mark has a unique system designed and customized specially for the Indian borrowers, lenders and other stakeholders. The credit landscape is rapidly evolving which places us in the right space to design robust customer-centric solutions and capitalize on the opportunities ahead.”

CRIF is a global company headquartered in Europe, specializing in credit information, business information, analytics, scoring, decision and credit management solutions. CRIF in India operates as one of the four RBI registered credit bureaus and has the largest database of records in all borrower segments supporting millions of lending decisions every month.


