CRMNEXT bags the prestigious ‘Digital Solution of The Year’ award at Express IT Awards 2019

CRMNEXT, a provider of global financial CRM solutions has been recognised with the ‘Digital Solution of The Year’ award at Express IT Awards 2019.

The 2019 edition of Express IT Awards was centered around nine strategic categories including IT Innovation, Analytics Solutions, Cloud Solutions, Mobility Solutions, Digital Solution of the Year, Fintech Solutions, Software Product of The Year, E-Governance Solutions and Start-Up of the Year.

CRMNEXT has proven credentials in empowering the BFSI segment with differentiator capabilities with its cutting-edge offerings including 7 layers of designers, big data-driven AI, bots, performance and risk management modelers. The organisation to date has deployments in 36 countries with more than 1 million users and managing more than 1 billion customers on its platform.

The winners were shortlisted from as much as 270 entries by an eminent jury panel incorporating apex industry leaders including T. V. Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Manipal Global Education, Ravi Gururaj Chairman, NASSCOM Product Council, Professor Sadagopan, Director, IIIT Bangalore, Sharad Sharma, former Yahoo R&D head and Co-founder iSPIRT Foundation, Siddharth Pai, Founder & Managing Partner, Siana Capital and Gopichand Katragadda, Founder and CEO, Myelin Foundry.

The award ceremony held at the JW Marriott hotel in the city of Mumbai also featured two special categories-: IT Newsmaker of The Year and IT Lifetime Achievement for CXOs and IT veterans respectively.

Sharing his delight at the occasion, Nishant Singh, CEO at CRMNEXT said, ‘’I congratulate the entire CRMNEXT team to help us achieve this prestigious recognition at Express IT Awards 2019. Since our inception, our core mission involves redefining the customer experience for our clientele to help them drive innovation, customer engagement and profitability. As consumers seek a more personalised delivery experience, organizations must continuously innovate their digital strategy as speed and quality will be the deciding factor for customer acquisition and retention. The receiving of this award cements our position as an industry leader in financial CRM and we will continue to set new benchmarks in future.’’

The banking and financial segment is on an aggressive lookout for unified, robust digital solutions to drive customer engagement and offer intelligent, customised services. CRMNEXT enables organizations with a 360-degree action center with insightful intelligence for effective engagement and enhanced customer service experience.

‘’The recognition comes as another jewel to our legacy of taking customer experience to next level for businesses. We have been at the forefront in enabling enterprises to realize maximum business value out of their digital transformation initiatives with a blend of disruptive technologies and strategies.’’ said Sushil Tyagi, Director, CRMNEXT.

