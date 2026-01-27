Cropin launches AI-first digital transformation ecosystem with Google, BCG, Wipro, The Weather Company, and Planet Labs 

Cropin, the world’s largest deployed AI platform for food and agriculture, today announced the launch of the ‘Cropin Ecosystem’ to reduce the risks and uncertainties associated with one of the world’s most unpredictable yet vital industries.

Nurtured as Cropin’s flagship project for more than a decade, the ‘ecosystem’ draws inspiration from Silicon Valley’s convergence model and unites leading technology providers, strategic consulting, and satellite and weather intelligence partners. The ecosystem empowers CPG companies, retailers, commodity traders, and food processors to mitigate upstream agricultural and procurement risks while building more predictable, resilient food systems.

The ‘Cropin Ecosystem’ is designed to provide a plug-and-play model for agri-food businesses navigating the complex challenges of data interoperability, climate change-induced risks, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical uncertainties. These pressures are increasingly affecting the availability of fresh produce and agricultural commodities, operational margins, pricing strategies, growth opportunities, and the ability to meet rising customer demand for sustainably produced food, all while complying with evolving traceability and sustainability regulations.

Addressing such multifaceted challenges requires a collaborative approach, uniting globally proven methodologies and leaders across key disciplines to create an all-inclusive ecosystem that drives sustainable, data-driven growth across the agri-food sector. It calls for centuries-old agri-food systems to shift from human-intensive, unpredictable, and externally dependent models to more connected and predictable systems, enabled by large-scale technological interventions. This is precisely what Cropin envisioned in building the ecosystem, enabling businesses to focus on their core operations with confidence while the ecosystem manages the complexity of upstream agricultural processes and supply chain uncertainties.

The ecosystem unites multiple pillars of expertise such as:

Strategy & Transformation – BCG: Provides the strategic roadmap, defining “why” and “what” for AI first digital transformation in Agri-food and ensuring technology investments directly drive business outcomes such as ‘Surety of Supply’.

Digital Integration & Scale – Wipro, Global HITSS: Enables seamless digital integration and global scalability, ensuring the ecosystem delivers intelligent, resilient, and sustainable solutions across agri-food, consumer and adjacent industries.

Cloud & AI Core – Google Cloud: Provides cloud-enabled scalability and advanced AI innovations, integrating GenAI and agentic AI to power predictive intelligence and deliver accurate forecasts and actionable insights.

Foundational Data Engine – Satellite & Ground Truth Providers: Leveraging Planet Labs, Sentinel-2, Landsat/NASA, and MODIS datasets, combined with on-field intelligence, to deliver precise field visibility, crop monitoring, and predictive insights.

Climate & Edge Data Providers – Meteomatics, The Weather Company, Google Weather, ERA5: Deliver hyper-local and regional climate intelligence to anticipate risks, optimize resources, and model disease or yield outcomes.

ERP System integration: Cropin’s farm ERP system seamlessly integrates with enterprise platforms like Microsoft Dynamics, SAP, and Salesforce, enabling organizations to manage their core business functions more efficiently through a unified, connected system.

Development & Impact Partners – Gates Foundation: Guides ethical, sustainable implementation, ensuring alignment with global goals for food security and climate resilience. Cropin has also partnered with leading multilateral organizations such as the GEF, World Bank, IFC, and EIT Food across regions to address specific challenges and drive impactful solutions.

IoT, Drone & Mechanization Data ecosystem: By leveraging its connected ecosystem, Cropin integrates IoT sensors, drone imagery, and mechanization data to deliver real-time, 360° field intelligence.

“In a world disrupted by climate and geopolitical challenges, traditional crop value chains and supply chains are no longer sufficient for CPG, retail, and food processing companies. These chains face mounting pressure from climate change, pests, diseases, market fluctuations, and evolving sustainability demands. While industries have embraced technological advances, upstream agriculture has lagged behind. With this ecosystem, we aim to change the rules of the game and create truly 21st-century food systems. The Cropin Ecosystem enables agri-food companies to transform operations with a plug-and-play model in less than six months, demonstrating the power of AI-driven innovation,” said Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO, Cropin.

“Solving complex challenges in agriculture, from climate volatility to supply chain risks, requires a pioneering, ecosystem approach. Cropin’s vision in uniting the industry’s leaders and leveraging the power of Google Cloud and AI enables us to transform data into predictive intelligence, ultimately creating an intelligent, resilient food system and driving sustainable outcomes at scale,” said Sashikumar Sreedharan, Managing Director, Google Cloud, India.

The Cropin ecosystem addresses critical industry challenges with AI-powered forecasting to ensure supply surety and market de-risking, centralized multi-source agri-data to break silos and enable insight-driven growth, and embedded climate-smart and regenerative agriculture practices that strengthen resilience and sustainability in food production. It also integrates regional intelligence and strategic consulting to mitigate geopolitical and market risks, while a unified, user-friendly platform deepens farmer engagement, making farming more predictable and profitable.

Cropin will continue to build momentum and expand this ecosystem with a host of tech innovators, AI players, IoT, drone and remote sensing providers, academia and research organizations, NGOs, and development agencies in the coming years, creating a collaborative network that accelerates innovation, addresses emerging vulnerabilities, and proactively tackles future challenges. The core belief behind this ecosystem is that food, feed, and fiber are non-negotiable, and no vulnerabilities should be allowed to disrupt this human-critical sector.