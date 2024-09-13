Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  CrowdStrike and 1Password expand partnership to protect 150,000 customers and empower SMBs

CrowdStrike and 1Password expand partnership to protect 150,000 customers and empower SMBs

News
By Express Computer
0 6

CrowdStrike announced an expanded partnership with 1Password to simplify security for 150,000 customers, with a focus on small and midsize businesses (SMBs). Through an easy-to-use bundle, customers of 1Password Extended Access Management (XAM) can now access the enterprise-grade protection they need to stop ransomware and data breaches with CrowdStrike Falcon Go.

SMBs face a dynamic and increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape while dealing with limited IT resources, budget constraints and antiquated defense technologies. Powered by the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon cybersecurity platform and purpose-built for SMBs, Falcon Go allows users of all skill levels to quickly and easily deploy industry-leading protection to stop the modern cyberattacks that legacy antivirus solutions often miss. By integrating next-gen antivirus from Falcon Go with 1Password Extended Access Management, this bundled solution reduces the costs and complexity of securing every identity, application and device in SMB environments.

“Transformative partnerships that unlock novel customer value challenge the status quo. That’s exactly what CrowdStrike and 1Password are doing together across device security and passwords for 150,000 SMBs,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. “The synergy between CrowdStrike and 1Password is rooted in our shared commitment to protecting businesses of all sizes from evolving cyber threats.”

“We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with CrowdStrike, as our Extended Access Management solution combined with CrowdStrike Falcon Go addresses essential security needs all businesses face today,” said Jeff Shiner, CEO at 1Password. “This partnership not only strengthens our ability to protect against emerging threats, including BYOD and shadow IT, but also provides our customers with a comprehensive and user-friendly security solution.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image