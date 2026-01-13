CrowdStrike and Nord Security partner to redefine SMB cybersecurity

CrowdStrike and Nord Security have announced a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening cybersecurity for small and midsize businesses (SMBs) by combining enterprise-grade protection with simplicity and accessibility.

This collaboration brings together CrowdStrike’s AI-native Falcon platform and Nord Security’s secure access and credential management solutions. The joint offering is designed to help SMBs defend against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats without the cost and complexity typically associated with enterprise security stacks.

Addressing the SMB security gap

According to CrowdStrike’s State of SMB Cybersecurity Survey, only 36% of SMBs are currently investing in new security tools, while just 11% have adopted AI-powered defenses. At the same time, threat actors are increasingly targeting smaller organisations with the same advanced techniques used against large enterprises.

The partnership seeks to close this gap by giving SMBs access to the same AI-driven protection, threat intelligence, and rapid response capabilities trusted by global enterprises, delivered through solutions tailored to smaller teams and budgets.

Two key innovations for easier adoption

As part of the partnership, CrowdStrike and Nord Security are introducing two major initiatives:

– Simplified e-commerce access: Nord Security will offer Falcon Go, CrowdStrike’s AI-powered solution built specifically for SMBs, as well as Falcon Enterprise directly through NordLayer, Nord Security’s business network security platform. This toggle-ready integration is designed to make enterprise-grade protection easy to purchase, deploy, and manage.

– Expanded MSP offerings via Pax8: CrowdStrike, Nord Security, and Pax8 will introduce an add-on for Falcon Next-Gen SIEM. The offering combines the detection speed and accuracy of the Falcon platform with Nord Security’s secure access and network solutions, including 90 days of free access for qualifying customers.

Executive perspectives

“This partnership transforms how SMBs secure their business,” said Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer at CrowdStrike. “Together with Nord Security, we’re redefining cybersecurity for SMBs – combining the power of the Falcon platform with Nord Security’s SMB go-to-market prowess and secure access technology to deliver enterprise-grade protection that’s fast to deploy, simple to manage, and built to stop breaches.”

Mantas Ulozas, Chief Business Development Officer, B2B Commercial at Nord Security, added, “Every growing business faces the same challenge: their attack surface is expanding faster than their ability to secure it. By combining our secure access and credential management solutions with CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform, we’re removing barriers of cost and complexity that have long limited SMBs’ access to enterprise-grade protection – giving them the visibility and confidence to defend against modern threats.”

With this partnership, CrowdStrike and Nord Security aim to make advanced, AI-powered cybersecurity attainable for SMBs, helping them stay resilient as threats continue to evolve.