CrowdStrike plans in-country clouds for India, Saudi Arabia and the UAE to address data sovereignty demands

CrowdStrike is expanding its Global Data Sovereignty initiative with plans to launch new in-country regional cloud deployments in India, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as enterprises in regulated markets push for stronger local data residency without compromising on threat intelligence.

The move is aimed at helping organisations in these regions adopt and consolidate on the CrowdStrike Falcon platform while keeping security data resident within national borders — a requirement that is becoming increasingly critical as governments tighten rules around data localisation and digital sovereignty.

Balancing local residency with global defence

CrowdStrike’s approach is designed to address a long-standing tension in cybersecurity: how to meet local data sovereignty mandates without fragmenting security operations or weakening protection against globally distributed adversaries.

According to the company, the new regional clouds will allow customers to deploy the Falcon platform locally while remaining connected to CrowdStrike’s global telemetry, threat intelligence and expert-led threat hunting services. This is intended to ensure that regional deployments do not become isolated silos, a risk that security leaders increasingly worry about as attackers continue to operate across borders.

“Data sovereignty requirements cannot come at the cost of AI-powered security,” said George Kurtz, CEO and founder of CrowdStrike, noting that adversaries routinely exploit global infrastructure without regard for jurisdictional boundaries. He added that the new deployments are meant to deliver local data residency as part of a unified global security model.

What regional organisations gain

With the planned in-country clouds, organisations operating in India, Saudi Arabia and the UAE will be able to:

– Run the CrowdStrike Falcon platform with security data stored locally

– Retain access to global threat intelligence and cross-region correlation

– Maintain consistent security operations without introducing blind spots

CrowdStrike argues that this model preserves the benefits of scale that AI-driven cybersecurity relies on, while still respecting local regulatory and governance requirements.

A broader sovereignty push

The expansion reflects a wider industry shift, as enterprises and governments move beyond simple data residency toward more nuanced definitions of digital sovereignty — covering how data is processed, who can access it, and how it is governed. In security, CrowdStrike maintains that excessive data isolation can actually weaken defences by limiting visibility and slowing response times.

Its Global Data Sovereignty initiative is built around customer-directed data flows, secure governance and lawful handling of data across jurisdictions, while still allowing security teams to correlate signals and respond to threats that move rapidly across systems and regions.

For markets such as India and the Middle East, where regulatory scrutiny is rising alongside digital and AI adoption, CrowdStrike’s planned regional clouds signal an attempt to reconcile sovereignty expectations with the realities of modern, globally connected cyber threats.