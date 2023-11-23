Express Computer

CrowdStrike Through Amazon Business Brings AI-Native Cybersecurity to SMBs

CrowdStrike’s AI-powered cybersecurity offering for small and medium businesses, CrowdStrike Falcon Go, is now officially available on Amazon Business. Designed to help small and medium businesses (SMBs) defend their operations from modern cybersecurity threats, Falcon Go delivers the power of CrowdStrike’s industry-defining protection in an intuitive, simplified package for smaller IT teams and non-technical users. This marks the first CrowdStrike offering on Amazon’s business-to-business (B2B) store and the broadest dedicated distribution channel for CrowdStrike’s rapidly growing SMB offerings to date. 

While the world’s largest enterprises have long since switched from legacy anti-virus (AV) tools to modern, cloud-based, and AI-powered defenses, SMBs have been left behind. Meanwhile, cyber threats and attacks continue to escalate in volume and sophistication. To close the gap and give SMBs the same protection used by the world’s most security-conscious organisations, Falcon Go leverages CrowdStrike’s AI-native Falcon platform, which redefined modern endpoint protection and even scored 100 percent ransomware prevention in SE Labs testing. 

“Our goal with Falcon Go is to bring modern AI-powered cybersecurity to anyone who wants protection that works. Despite the fact that today’s SMBs face the same novel and sophisticated threats as large enterprises, the vast majority are using legacy AV that has been designed to reactively defend against already-seen malware. We see the Amazon Business store as a strategic channel for reaching millions of SMB buyers and a means to bring modern cyber protection against modern threats to the masses,” said Lisa Campbell, Vice President of SMB, CrowdStrike.

