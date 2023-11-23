Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Beetel Announces New Distribution Partnership with Appranix Inc.

Beetel Announces New Distribution Partnership with Appranix Inc.

News
By Express Computer
0 4

Beetel Teletech Limited announced its new distribution partnership with Appranix Inc. for their Cloud Resilience Copilot. Designed with the modern business distributed and dynamic cloud landscape in mind, Appranix Copilot is the embodiment of Appranix’s commitment to assuring resilience for applications. The deal authorises Beetel to distribute, manage, and provide the Appranix Cloud Resilience Copilot to end customers through its robust channel partner ecosystem comprising 1,500+ channel partners, 10,000+ retailers, and 500+ distributors spanning 400+ cities in India.

A core capability of Appranix Copilot is its Dual-vault Cloud Time Machine. This ensures intricate cloud environment discoveries, protecting both cloud infrastructure and application data. By smartly leveraging hyperscalers’ platforms, businesses are guaranteed a holistic recovery solution that goes beyond mere data restoration.

“Our endeavour is to become a value-added distributor, and we are delighted about this alliance with Appranix Inc. This partnership marks a significant milestone in our pursuit of offering comprehensive and cutting-edge solutions to our clientele. With organisations rapidly adopting hybrid and multi-cloud strategies, Appranix’s solutions perfectly fill the need for a reliable disaster recovery solution delivered from the cloud. We are well-equipped to take Appranix Cloud Resilience Copilot solutions for cloud customers and are confident that this partnership will be fruitful for both in the long run,” said Ms. Sapna Gupta, Business Unit Head-Enterprise, Beetel Teletech Limited.

“By leveraging Beetel’s network and domain expertise, we strongly believe cloud-first enterprises will achieve greater resilience for their applications using Appranix Copilot for cloud resilience. With Beetel onboard, we look forward to more business growth in the long run across multiple hyperscale cloud platforms” said Mr. Amarjeet Singh, President of Sales, Appranix, Inc.

Powered by its patented technology, Appranix provides a scalable and secure cloud platform that eliminates the complexity of legacy disaster recovery solutions. Appranix’s Copilot masterfully crafts “Recovery-as-Code”, doing away with unreliable recovery runbooks and complex, intricate scripting. This breakthrough promises businesses unmatched recovery simplification and reduced risks.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image