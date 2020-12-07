Curtain Raiser: Channel Leadership Summit & Awards 2020

Read Article

CRN.in and Express Computer (from Indian Express group) will organise the first digital edition of Channel Leadership Summit, one of India’s largest congregation of channels partners / channel partner associations and vendors.

The digital edition of CLS presented by CRN and The Indian Express Pvt. Ltd. will be organised on 8th, 9th & 10th December 2020.

To succeed in a fast-paced IT industry requires the mindset, agility, and flexibility of a champion which is why, Channel Leadership Summit & Awards 2020, one of India’s most Powerful Network of Technology Partners and Vendors kept as its theme this year ‘Recognizing Excellence in Unprecedented Times’.

As in all of the previous editions, Indian Channel league (ICL) will remain to be the highlight of CLS. CRN is proud to announce the third edition of Indian Channel League (ICL). ICL 2020 is an Online competition (to be held on December 9-10, 2020 on the sidelines of CRN Channel Leadership Summit December 8-10, 2020) bringing together technology vendors & solution providers. We look forward to have Channel Partners send their team entries below, mentioning their respective team members (3-4 members per team) they want to nominate for this competition.

The CRN Excellence Awards will also be the highlight of CLS. It honours the solution providers who demonstrate innovative use of a particular technology or a combination of technologies to create a distinct business benefit for their customers.

CLS 2020 is powered by HPE; Aruba and Inflow; Co-powered by Western Digital; Logmein is the presenting partner; Vertiv is the platinum partner; EATON and Automation Anywhere are the silver partner; netmagic is the cloud partner; SYSTECH is a partner. There are four association partners – FAIITA, International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners; Infotech Software Dealers Association (ISODA) and ASIRT.

The CLS 2020 kickoff Keynote Address will be on ‘IT distribution: Road to Recovery’ by Navneet Singh Bindra, Vice President & Chief Country Executive, Ingram Micro India. The Special Address on ‘Learnings from COVID-19 : How We Can Build a Better Business’ will be delivered by R S Shanbhag, Founder, Chairman & CEO, Valuepoint Systems. Another special address will be delivered by Tarun Seth, Managing Director, Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic on ‘A Journey of the Phenomenal Entrepreneur’

