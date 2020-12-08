Telangana takes another step to expand IT to tier II towns

Read Article

In another push to take information technology beyond Hyderabad, the Telangana government on Monday opened an IT Hub in Khammam town.

IT and Industry Minister K.T. Rama Rao inaugurated the facility, where 19 companies started their operations. The firms include those based in the US and Australia.

With total of 42,000 square feet space, the facility has been built at a cost of Rs 27 crore. According to officials, it is a 430-seater operation but in two to three shifts, the capacity can go up to 1,000.

The IT hub is expected to create more indirect jobs also and provide impetus to local economy in Khammam.

Lax Chepuri, who hails from Khammam and is based in the US, wanted to contribute back to Khammam. He coordinated very closely to ensure the dream turns into reality.

The minister announced that considering the demand for more space, the second phase of IT hub comprising 30,000 to 40,000 square feet space will be built. He said Rs 20 crore will be released for the purpose.

KTR, as the minister is popularly known, said while call centres are more likely to set up their operations in tier II towns, Khammam IT hub has attracted some good product companies.

The complex also houses a centre of Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK). This will allow local students to get trained in the latest technologies.

Companies inside this IT Tower also can work closely with the local colleges and fine tune the curriculum, training etc.

Khammam is the third-tier II town in the state to get IT tower. Earlier, similar facilities were opened in Warangal and Karimnagar.

He said before formation of Telangana state, the IT sector was confined to Hyderabad and that too in a part of the city but during last six years many steps were taken for the expansion.

KTR said that taking IT to tier-II towns is major goal of the government. The IT towers are also planned in Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar and Siddipet towns.

