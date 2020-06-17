CyberArk Alero Improves Remote User Security with New Authentication Options

Express Computer


 CyberArk, the global leader in privileged access management, today announced new advancements for CyberArk Alero that enable remote users to securely access critical systems managed by CyberArk from any mobile device – including non-smartphones.

There are nearly 1.3 billion feature phones, or non-smartphones, still in use around the globe, which can be attributed to a number of factors including geography, government regulations and industry preferences. Smartphone adoption use in emerging countries, for example, is less than 45 percent and across Europe, employees avoid using personal phones for work, putting the onus on organizations to find alternate solutions, which may not always be a smartphone.

By combining Zero Trust and multi-factor authentication, CyberArk Alero is a leading SaaS-based solution that provides fast, easy and secure privileged access for remote users based on a passwordless, biometrics approach. In cases where smartphone use is limited, Alero now supports SMS and push notifications, expanding the number of remote users such as third party vendors, employees and contractors who often require privileged access to sensitive systems and data to do their jobs.

In addition, CyberArk also announced that it has added a new datacenter in Frankfurt, Germany to address increasing global demand for Alero.  This datacenter will accompany existing datacenters in North America – extending Alero’s global footprint. Finally, furthering its investments in innovation, CyberArk has now been granted six patents for a variety of Alero features including biometric authentication.

“Since there is no one-size fits all approach to security, CyberArk continues to evolve the capabilities of Alero and expand the use cases the service addresses to support customers in all industries and geographic locations,” said Gil Rapaport, vice president, CyberArk Alero. “We are proud of the continued investments focused on driving innovation and adoption of Alero by delivering greater flexibility, access and value to our customers.”


