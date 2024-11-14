Express Computer

CyberArk and Wiz team up to provide complete visibility and control for cloud-created identities

CyberArk announced a high-impact partnership with leading cloud security provider Wiz. The two companies are joining forces to enable customers to strengthen their multi-cloud security posture with best-in-class visibility and control over privileged human and machine access, without impacting the speed and scale of cloud development. A central component of the partnership is an integration between the CyberArk Identity Security Platform and the Wiz Cloud Security Platform, available to customers immediately.

Cloud-native organisations with extensive multi-cloud environments are facing rapidly changing new environments and exponentially more identities, creating circumstances that are challenging for traditional security approaches. The lack of visibility and inability to manage the privileged access that developers often grant themselves results in greater vulnerability, risk and compliance issues.

“Organisations like Encova have thousands of entitlements and permissions across their cloud environments. Visibility of excessive permissions and the extent of privileged access in these environments is often difficult to ascertain, creating not only unquantified security risk but also operational inefficiencies,” said Tony DeAngelo, CISO at Encova Insurance. “The Wiz and CyberArk integration is a positive step that will allow security teams to gain insight into risky cloud access and use that knowledge to enhance identity security for IT, CloudOps, developer and machine identities, which are often highly privileged.”

“The integration of Wiz and CyberArk is a gamechanger for our enterprise customers,” said Hauke Moritz, Solution Manager for Cloud Security at Computacenter. “Larger organisations manage a multitude of development projects with numerous identities and entitlements distributed across hybrid cloud environments. Gaining clear visibility into the scope of privileged access, the surplus of entitlements and enforcing proper security controls are critical for reducing risk and preventing security incidents. Now, companies can effectively mitigate cloud access risks and increase their security resilience while benefiting from more efficient identity management.”

By combining Wiz’s capabilities for discovering toxic combinations of critical risks and misconfigured cloud access with CyberArk’s capabilities for implementing Zero Standing Privileges, cloud security teams can measurably reduce the risk of unauthorised access and rapidly satisfy audit and compliance requirements. As part of the partnership, CyberArk is joining the Wiz Integration Network (WIN), and Wiz is joining the CyberArk C3 Alliance. “We are thrilled to partner with CyberArk to help customers secure human and machine identities in the cloud,” said Oron Noah, VP, Product Extensibility & Partnerships at Wiz. “By combining Wiz’s ability to analyse cloud entitlements with CyberArk’s ability to enforce dynamic privilege controls to all identities, we are enabling our customers to scale their cloud operations while ensuring that privileged access is identified and fully controlled across their multi-cloud environments.”

“Cloud development is a primary driver of vast numbers of new human and machine identities that are being created every day, by different siloes within the organisation and with differing – often unmanaged – permissions and access levels,” said Clarence Hinton, Chief Strategy Officer at CyberArk. “For security teams to keep up, there is a need to rethink our approach to how these identities are discovered and secured so that this significant attack surface is understood and can be acted on. Together, CyberArk and Wiz provide this visibility, securing every identity in the cloud with Zero Standing Privileges and at cloud velocity.”

