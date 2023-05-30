CyberArk boosts its identity security platform with automation and AI innovations

CyberArk announced new products and features across the CyberArk Identity Security Platform, making it the most powerful platform of its kind. Investments to enhance cloud security and deliver automation and artificial intelligence (AI) innovations across the platform make it easier than ever to apply intelligent privilege controls to all identities – human and non-human – from a single vendor.

“The rapid acceleration of identities is part of what makes a unified approach to advancing Identity Security so important. Treating identities differently with stand-alone technologies misses the mark and exposes risk,” said Peretz Regev, chief product officer, CyberArk. “Our unified Identity Security platform breaks down those silos by contextually authenticating identities, then dynamically authorizing the least amount of privilege required. Additionally, we continue to strategically expand our use of machine learning and artificial intelligence to improve customers’ defensive capabilities to counter attacker innovation.”

With CyberArk’s single, unified Identity Security platform organizations can achieve Zero Trust and least privilege with complete visibility and enable secure access for any identity from anywhere and to the widest range of resources or environments. The CyberArk Identity Security Platform helps customers apply intelligent privilege controls to reduce risk for all identities and consolidate vendors while delivering operational efficiencies and achieving a faster ROI.

CyberArk Delivers Key AI and Automation-Led Innovations

CyberArk leads the market with innovative new features and investments in automation and artificial intelligence to improve Identity Security and enable organizations to implement proactive controls and defensive strategies. Key innovations in these areas include:

AI-powered policy creation automation : Processing events generated on endpoints and creating and evolving policies that follow security best practices can be challenging and time consuming, especially for large organizations with diverse environments. CyberArk is combining its privileged access management expertise and comprehensive least privilege toolsets to automatically process the data collected by CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager for immediate risk reduction. A new policy recommendation module will apply advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning to implement least privilege on the endpoint.

: Processing events generated on endpoints and creating and evolving policies that follow security best practices can be challenging and time consuming, especially for large organizations with diverse environments. CyberArk is combining its privileged access management expertise and comprehensive least privilege toolsets to automatically process the data collected by CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager for immediate risk reduction. A new policy recommendation module will apply advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning to implement least privilege on the endpoint. Greater automation reduces risk and speeds time to value: CyberArk is expanding the use cases and supporting capabilities for securely automating privileged access management. First, CyberArk Identity Flows can automate tasks like the creation of service accounts, creating Safes, adding and removing users from Safes, and other routine and manual tasks. Conjur Cloud can now also be used to secure admin credentials used in automation scripts, reducing the use of hardcoded privileged access management credentials in scripts.

New Cross-Platform Capabilities

Enhancements across the CyberArk Identity Security Platform focus on further improving security, adoption and user experience. Additional new capabilities driving value across the platform will include: