Cybersecurity startup SecurWeave raises INR 2.8 crore in seed round led by IAN

SecurWeave, an innovative cybersecurity start-up at the forefront of developing cutting-edge solutions against advanced malware attacks, announced today the successful closure of its seed funding round, securing an impressive INR 2.8 crores. The round was led by Indian Angel Network (IAN), with prominent investors including Romesh Sobti, Uday Chatterjee, Nagendra P Bandaru, and Prakash actively participating.

SecurWeave has distinguished itself by focusing on building cybersecurity platforms that go beyond conventional solutions, effectively addressing the growing challenges posed by advanced malware attacks. The company has already demonstrated its capabilities in both private and defense sectors in India and is now poised for global expansion.

The start-up operates from prestigious workspaces, including the IITMIC, IITM Pravartak Technology Innovation Hub and NCoE, DSCI, Noida, NCR, reflecting its commitment to pioneering cybersecurity development. SecurWeave is the first to introduce technology capable of detecting advanced malware, offering a dual-use solution applicable to both civil and military applications.

Padmaja Ruparel, co-founder at Indian Angel Network (IAN), commended SecurWeave’s innovative cybersecurity technology, stating, “SecurWeave’s inventive cybersecurity technology brings critical risk mitigation to one of the world’s highest risks, i.e., Cyber risks. The founding team brings excellent focus on advanced digital security solutions. SecurWeave’s strategy and team are well poised to build a substantial business within the cybersecurity sector, and IAN is looking forward to handholding and guiding this excellent young team.”

Dr Prem Chand, CEO, and Co-Founder of SecurWeave, added, “At SecurWeave, we are dedicated to revolutionizing cybersecurity. This funding marks a crucial step in our journey to create robust solutions against advanced cyber threats. We are grateful for the support from IAN and our investors, enabling us to fortify our position as leaders in the global cybersecurity landscape. Our commitment extends beyond the conventional, and with this strategic backing, we are empowered to continue pushing the boundaries of cybersecurity innovation. Together, with the invaluable support of our partners, we are shaping a future where digital security is not just a priority but a standard of resilience against the ever-evolving threat landscape.”

IAN Group, the largest platform for seed and early-stage investment, played a pivotal role in this funding round. The platform, comprising IAN Angel Group, BioAngels, and IAN Fund I, has empowered entrepreneurs across 19 sectors in India and 7 other countries, fostering global innovation and market access. SecurWeave’s successful seed round sets the stage for the company to further develop and deploy its groundbreaking cybersecurity solutions, reinforcing its commitment to fortifying critical infrastructure and national security globally.