Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Cybersecurity startup SecurWeave raises INR 2.8 crore in seed round led by IAN

Cybersecurity startup SecurWeave raises INR 2.8 crore in seed round led by IAN

NewsSecuritySoftware
By Express Computer
0 17

SecurWeave, an innovative cybersecurity start-up at the forefront of developing cutting-edge solutions against advanced malware attacks, announced today the successful closure of its seed funding round, securing an impressive INR 2.8 crores. The round was led by Indian Angel Network (IAN), with prominent investors including Romesh Sobti, Uday Chatterjee, Nagendra P Bandaru, and Prakash actively participating.

SecurWeave has distinguished itself by focusing on building cybersecurity platforms that go beyond conventional solutions, effectively addressing the growing challenges posed by advanced malware attacks. The company has already demonstrated its capabilities in both private and defense sectors in India and is now poised for global expansion.

The start-up operates from prestigious workspaces, including the IITMIC, IITM Pravartak Technology Innovation Hub and NCoE, DSCI, Noida, NCR, reflecting its commitment to pioneering cybersecurity development. SecurWeave is the first to introduce technology capable of detecting advanced malware, offering a dual-use solution applicable to both civil and military applications.

Padmaja Ruparel, co-founder at Indian Angel Network (IAN), commended SecurWeave’s innovative cybersecurity technology, stating, “SecurWeave’s inventive cybersecurity technology brings critical risk mitigation to one of the world’s highest risks, i.e., Cyber risks. The founding team brings excellent focus on advanced digital security solutions. SecurWeave’s strategy and team are well poised to build a substantial business within the cybersecurity sector, and IAN is looking forward to handholding and guiding this excellent young team.”

Dr Prem Chand, CEO, and Co-Founder of SecurWeave, added, “At SecurWeave, we are dedicated to revolutionizing cybersecurity. This funding marks a crucial step in our journey to create robust solutions against advanced cyber threats. We are grateful for the support from IAN and our investors, enabling us to fortify our position as leaders in the global cybersecurity landscape. Our commitment extends beyond the conventional, and with this strategic backing, we are empowered to continue pushing the boundaries of cybersecurity innovation. Together, with the invaluable support of our partners, we are shaping a future where digital security is not just a priority but a standard of resilience against the ever-evolving threat landscape.”

IAN Group, the largest platform for seed and early-stage investment, played a pivotal role in this funding round. The platform, comprising IAN Angel Group, BioAngels, and IAN Fund I, has empowered entrepreneurs across 19 sectors in India and 7 other countries, fostering global innovation and market access. SecurWeave’s successful seed round sets the stage for the company to further develop and deploy its groundbreaking cybersecurity solutions, reinforcing its commitment to fortifying critical infrastructure and national security globally.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image