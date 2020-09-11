Dalmia Cement launches Dalmia Masters, an online platform for Construction Contractors

Read Article

Dalmia Cement, a leading Indian cement brand has launched Dalmia Masters, a national engagement platform for construction professionals across India. Dalmia Masters will offer opportunities for skill upgradation, share best in class construction practices, while offering a wide range of rewards based on their business performance, helping deliver upward mobility and recognition for their expertise.

Speaking about the launch of the program, Ujjwal Batria, Chief Operating Officer, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, said, “As a leading cement brand, our product’s validation and recommendation by the contractor and technocrat community plays a large role in our success. Reaching out to thousands of contractors and masons, Dalmia Masters will help redefine what construction professionals can expect from cement brands.”

Pramesh Arya, Executive Director and Head of Marketing, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited said, “Dalmia Cement’s outreach to construction professionals over the past decades was in many ways a pioneering approach at the time. While we have always had performance linked loyalty programs, Dalmia Masters is a robust initiative, which will also expand our promise of ‘Dalmia Cement, Future Today’. The program respects and celebrates the contractor community’s skills, ambitions and aspirations and will further strengthen the relationship we have built with them over the years.”

The program is being rolled out to contractors and head masons across 22 states and union territories across southern, eastern and north-eastern India. Contractors will be able to enrol through mobile apps and the program website, or by visiting their local Dalmia Cement dealer. Offerings to the contractor community include e-learning and campus programs (when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted), consumer durables, personal electronics, and a host of other rewards. Once enrolled, they can continue to earn these rewards by maintaining constant usage of Dalmia Cement’s brands, including Dalmia DSP, Konark and the eponymous Dalmia Cement brand.

