DashLoc launches AI-powered hyperlocal discovery solution in India

DashLoc, a trailblazing company in India specializing in hyperlocal discovery and growth, has introduced its state-of-the-art platform driven by advanced GenAI technology. In an era dominated by artificial intelligence, DashLoc stands at the forefront of transforming hyperlocal digital presence for the enterprise retail outlet.

GenAI, short for Generative Artificial Intelligence, is the driving force behind DashLoc’s transformative growth platform. DashLoc now offers a conversational and intuitive search experience, letting users find the nearby physical business. This enhances the overall user experience, making it feel like a conversation with a knowledgeable local expert. Real-time updates are another perk, ensuring users are always informed about local happenings.

In the latest development, Mr. Sumit Singh, Co-Founder & Head of Growth at DashLoc, shared, “DashLoc is India’s leading hyperlocal discovery and growth platform specifically designed for enhancing the online presence of enterprise retail outlets (Exclusive or Multi Brand outlets). Leveraging the power of GenAI technology and our proprietary DashLoc Local Algorithm, we are revolutionizing hyperlocal discovery with a focus on personalization, precision, and user-driven experiences. Our mission extends beyond merely establishing an online presence; we aim to assist enterprises in boosting footfall to their physical establishments and enhancing their brand visibility across all possible channels. Presently, we are collaborating with over 50 clients across various sectors including BFSI, FMCG, LifeStyle, Hospitality, Automobiles, Building Materials, Appliances, and more. DashLoc is at the forefront of shaping the future of hyperlocal discovery, raising the bar for innovation and community-centric solutions in India.”

DashLoc’s proprietary local algorithm along with search generative experience of Google further distinguishes the platform. It combines AI-driven insights with local expertise to provide unmatched hyperlocal accuracy. This algorithm is expected to be a game-changer for local businesses as it optimizes their reach and targets the right audience.

As DashLoc continues to evolve, it sets the standard for the future of hyperlocal discovery, inspiring innovators across industries to create more personalized, efficient, and community-oriented solutions.

