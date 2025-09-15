Databricks Appoints Kamalkanth Tummala as India’s Country Manager to Supercharge its Next Phase of Growth

Databricks announced the appointment of Kamalkanth Tummala as the new Country Manager for India. This appointment follows Databricks’ US$250 million investment in India to support training and enablement, research and development (R&D), and go-to-market resources, as well as the company’s recent Series K investment at a >$100 billion valuation.

With more than 20 years of enterprise tech and leadership experience, Kamal is now responsible for scaling Databricks India’s business. He joins Databricks from Salesforce, where he most recently served as Vice President and led go-to-market efforts across multiple industries, having built numerous go-to-market models, scaled high-impact programs and grown the team significantly. Prior to Salesforce, Kamal spent nearly a decade at MindTree, where he was a key figure in expanding strategic accounts as a Regional Director in India.

“We’re excited to welcome Kamal to our leadership team as we expand in India — one of our most dynamic and strategic growth markets. Kamal’s expertise will help us scale faster and partner more closely with leading enterprises,” said Ed Lenta, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Asia Pacific & Japan, Databricks. “Leading organisations such as CommerceIQ, Freshworks, HDFC Bank, Swiggy, TVS Motors, and Zepto already rely on Databricks to innovate with data and AI. Now, with Kamal on board and our continued investment in India, we are well-positioned to build on this momentum.”

“In India’s dynamic landscape, data and AI are reshaping every organisation, and Databricks is uniquely positioned to help enterprises build a lasting competitive advantage,” said Kamalkanth Tummala, Vice President and Country Manager for Databricks India. “I’m excited to join Databricks during this moment of tremendous growth and momentum. I look forward to working with our customers and partners to accelerate their AI journeys.”

Databricks has rapidly grown its presence in India, with a significant increase in regional headcount, investment in a 105,000-square-foot state-of-the-art R&D office in Bengaluru, and the launch of its India Data + AI Academy.

Databricks will host its Data + AI World Tour Mumbai on September 19, 2025, which features visionary speakers and cutting-edge solutions from leading data and AI customers and partners.