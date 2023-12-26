Express Computer

Datacultr strengthens employee mental health support by integrating YourDost services

Datacultr strengthens employee mental health support by integrating YourDost services

News
By Express Computer
Datacultr, is proud to announce a new initiative dedicated to enhancing the mental well-being of its employees. As part of its commitment to fostering a supportive and healthy workplace, Datacultr has introduced a comprehensive mental health program, integrating services from YourDost, a specialised provider of mental health and well-being solutions.

While the collaboration with YourDost is a component of this initiative, the primary emphasis of Datacultr remains on the holistic well-being of its employees. The program provides diverse resources like counseling, stress management workshops, and mental health assessments, targeting the specific needs of each employee. Additionally, a key feature of this initiative is the mental health first aid training for all staff members, empowering them to support one another in a meaningful way.

Neel Juriasingani, CEO of Datacultr, highlights the company’s dedication: “We at Datacultr understand the critical importance of our employees’ mental health and wellbeing for their holistic success and the collective success of our organisation. With the support of YourDost, we are enriching our workplace culture to include comprehensive support for the physical, mental, and emotional health of our team.

This endeavor is a crucial step towards equipping our employees with the resources they need to remain healthy, motivated, and productive. We are optimistic about the positive impact this will have on our employees and the organisation.”

This initiative represents Datacultr’s commitment to placing mental well-being at the forefront of its workplace priorities. By combining its efforts with the expertise of YourDost, Datacultr is setting a new standard for creating a vibrant, productive, and mentally healthy work environment. This collaboration is a testament to Datacultr’s dedication to building a resilient and thriving workforce.

