Davos 2025: upGrad signs MOU with Government of Maharashtra to build upGrad institute of AI excellence centers in the state

News
upGrad has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra in the presence of Hon. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Ronnie Screwvala at Davos, yesterday. The initiative aims to create a world-class AI talent base for global jobs and drive employment opportunities across the State.

With an initial outlay of INR 2,150 crore, the initiative will build upGrad Institute of AI Excellence Centers across Maharashtra to equip over 1 Mn students in AI and emerging technologies. The move comes under the leadership of Hon. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to amplify Maharashtra’s contribution towards the nation’s progress of becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2030.

  1. a) The upGrad-supported ATLAS SkillTech University to create futuristic bespoke hybrid programs in emerging arenas of Design, Digital Transformation, Technology, AI and Gaming, under the prestigious Maharashtra State University of Eminence initiative
  2. b) Establish an Urban University and Campus Hubs in partnership with 3 renowned Global Universities – as part of Hon. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s visionary ‘Educity’ initiative. This transformative project aims to deliver world-class, globally benchmarked education, positioning Maharashtra as a premier destination for top-quality higher education
  3. c) The second pillar of this initiative will focus on empowering an additional 250,000 rural youth by addressing talent gaps in underserved areas. It will also include training professionals and fostering rural entrepreneurs in the not-for-profit sector, driving Maharashtra’s rural empowerment efforts and accelerating socio-economic upliftment across the state

With a balanced focus on rural and urban development, this partnership is set to establish Maharashtra as the strongest hub for global talent in advanced and emerging technologies.

Dr Indu Shahani, Founding Chancellor & President, ATLAS SkillTech University: “We are proud to partner with the Government of Maharashtra on this groundbreaking initiative to redefine the future of education. Guided by our mission to nurture not just job seekers but visionary job creators, we are steadfast in our commitment to nation-building. By empowering learners with cutting-edge, future-ready skills, we aim to bridge gaps and create transformative opportunities across urban and rural communities. This collaboration stands as a testament to our dedication to delivering world-class education and advancing Maharashtra’s position as a global epicentre for AI talent, innovation, and progress.”

Ronnie Screwvala, Co-founder, upGrad & Swades Foundation: “It’s exciting to see the Government of Maharashtra taking concrete steps in enabling our talent with sharp resources they need to springboard on to the growth podium. There’s a very strong urban learning infrastructure that our State has, and taking it to rural, will only accelerate our commitment of producing the largest AI-ready talent for the world and for careers of tomorrow. ATLAS SkillTech University has been fronting the quality benchmarks in higher education across design, tech and entrepreneurship and the partnership will open doors to a wider segment to access that pedagogy and content.”

