From Seed to Scale: A VC’s guide to helping startups achieve unicorn status

By Sushanto Mitra, CEO, Lead Angels

India’s startup ecosystem is a thrilling yet challenging landscape, especially for those aiming to go from a seed-stage venture to a billion-dollar unicorn. With over 25 years of experience in the startup ecosystem, including a stint as the founding CEO of SINE, IIT Bombay, and as the founder of a SEBI-registered Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), I’ve had the privilege of witnessing and guiding this transformative journey firsthand. While having a strong entrepreneurial vision and identifying the right market opportunities are crucial, the role of investors in this journey is equally significant. For me, it’s about more than just providing capital—it’s about partnering with startups to help them grow, using expertise and networks to create real value for both founders and investors.

Startups at the seed stage face a host of challenges, including product development, market validation, and building the right team. While funding is important, what makes a difference is smart funding. At Lead Angels, we look for startups that not only have innovative ideas but also demonstrate the ability to bring them to life. Working closely with founders, we fine-tune business models, align products with market needs, and set up operations that can scale. Hands-on involvement is key—from providing access to mentors and industry experts to helping founders connect with marquee clients or identify niche markets through established networks.

Once a startup gains initial traction, scaling up becomes the next big hurdle. This phase requires strategies for market expansion, improving operational efficiency, and embracing technology. Startups need strong partnerships, leadership talent, and scalable tech solutions to navigate this stage effectively. Equally important is maintaining financial discipline—balancing growth with prudent financial management. By helping startups implement governance frameworks, we reduce risks for future investors and build a foundation for sustainable growth.

As startups scale, securing growth capital becomes critical. Leveraging a network of institutional investors, family offices, and venture capital firms, we prepare companies for rigorous due diligence, ensuring their financial reporting is solid and growth metrics are clear. For investors, this approach means access to high-potential, well-vetted opportunities. Transparency and accountability are key to fostering trust and collaboration between founders and investors.

Adaptability is essential in a dynamic market. Startups need to stay ahead of industry trends and respond to regulatory changes effectively. Whether it’s navigating policy updates in fintech or tapping into new opportunities in healthtech, strategic insights are critical. Deciding the right time to expand or pivot is equally important. Collaborating with founders, we analyse market readiness, competitive dynamics, and product evolution to ensure every growth decision is well-informed and strategically sound.

Exits are just as important as growth. Unicorns aren’t just about hitting billion-dollar valuations; they’re about building sustainable businesses that provide solid exit opportunities. Startups need guidance to navigate profitable exits—through acquisitions, secondary sales, or IPOs. Aligning exit strategies with business growth ensures both founders and investors benefit.

The essence of building unicorns lies in strong partnerships, market insights, and consistent execution. Lead Angels is proud to play a role in shaping this ecosystem. With India’s startup ecosystem at an exciting juncture, sectors like fintech, health tech, and SaaS are driving innovation. But success requires more than just funding. It requires creating enduring businesses that generate value for everyone involved. And that’s a mission I’m deeply committed to.