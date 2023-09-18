Deep-tech hardware startup ThinkMetal raises $300k in pre-seed round led by 100X.VC

ThinkMetal, an early-stage dep-tech hardware startup, has raised $300k in a pre-seed funding round led by 100X.VC. 100X.VC was the first institutional investor in ThinkMetal. Post 100C.VC pitch day, a cohort of investors, including BSE-listed SAT Industries, KRS Jamwal, and Uday Sodhi, further invested in the company. This capital infusion will empower ThinkMetal to enhance its cutting-edge compact metal 3D printer, poised to transform the manufacturing of metal parts. It will make the process faster, more efficient and easily accessible to manufacturers.

Founded in 2021 by Sabyasachi Ghosh and Arushi Sharma, ThinkMetal is making waves in the manufacturing world with its metal 3D printing technology. Traditionally, manufacturing processes are time-consuming, and existing 3D metal printers tend to be expensive, slow and bulky, leading to concerns about print failures and increased costs. To address these challenges, ThinkMetal is creating an integrated ecosystem of proprietary hardware and software solutions for end-to-end metal 3D printing.

Sabyasachi Ghosh, Co-founder and CEO of ThinkMetal, shared insights into the company’s strategy and goals. He said, “ThinkMetal’s strategic vision is closely aligned with the substantial growth potential of the Indian tooling market, which is projected to expand at a steady annual rate of 9%. We have set our sights on tapping into this lucrative market, specifically targeting Tier-1 toolmakers and prototype manufacturers serving Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). This strategic approach translates to a sizable Total Addressable Market (TAM) of approximately $700 million, representing just a fraction of the overall market potential of metal additive manufacturing. We are currently ramping up our capacity to do trials and pilots with various manufacturing companies. We are committed to simplifying manufacturing. Come to print the future with us!”

Mr Ninad Karpe, Founder & Partner, 100X.VC, said, “As the first institutional investor in ThinkMetal, we are excited with the prospect of this deep-tech startup targeting the tooling industry. India has a robust manufacturing sector and disruptive technologies are essential to spur innovation and growth of this sector. ThinkMetal is rightly poised for a rapid growth in the years to come.”

Arushi Sharma, Co-founder & CTO of ThinkMetal, said, “We are on a mission to revolutionize manufacturing processes for prototypes, tools, jigs, and fixtures. The company’s ingenious compact metal 3D printer enables the creation of intricate parts right from the convenience of one’s desk and at a significantly accelerated pace.”