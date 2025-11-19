Deepwatch expands its footprint in India with a new GCC in Bengaluru to advance AI-driven cybersecurity innovation

Deepwatch announced the official opening of its new office in Bengaluru, India, marking a significant milestone in the company’s continued global expansion strategy. The state-of-the-art facility will serve as a key engineering and technology hub as the company continues to scale its research and development (R&D) capabilities.

This step in Deepwatch’s global expansion by establishing a GCC in Bengaluru enables the company to tap into India’s world-class pool of software, Agentic AI, and cybersecurity engineering talent. The Bengaluru GCC is designed to accelerate platform innovation and development velocity while maintaining the delivery models and support structures that Deepwatch customers rely on.

Deepwatch’s investment in India underscores its long-term vision to make the country a strategic pillar for global cybersecurity innovation and R&D.

“Our investment in Bengaluru represents more than a new office, it’s a testament to Deepwatch’s commitment to developing exceptional AI-powered solutions for the cyber industry,” said John DiLullo, Chief Executive Officer at Deepwatch. Our team in India is transforming the mundane into the marvelous every day. Deepwatch’s Agentic solutions will keep customers safe from the scourge of cybercrimes while improving the efficiency of global SOC operations and the lives of overworked analysts. We’re convinced India is the ideal location to advance this goal.”

The GCC supports around-the-clock development cycles and cross-regional collaboration, enabling faster product enhancements that benefit customers across all geographies. The new facility features modern amenities and collaborative workspaces designed to foster innovation and team dynamics, and will serve as a regional hub for Deepwatch’s India operations, furthering its mission to provide best-in-class cybersecurity outcomes through a powerful combination of human expertise and AI-driven insights. Deepwatch plans to aggressively grow its Bengaluru-based team over the next year, with active hiring across engineering, cloud operations, and product functions.

“The India GCC represents our strategic commitment to advance cyber resilience at scale. India’s deep pool of cybersecurity talent gives us a unique advantage to accelerate product innovation, strengthen our threat intelligence capabilities, and deliver next-generation managed security outcomes to customers worldwide. This GCC is not just an expansion, it is a catalyst for building the future of intelligent, proactive security from India for the world.” added Prasad Channabasappa, Managing Director, Deepwatch India.

The Bengaluru office opening is a key milestone in Deepwatch’s long-term growth strategy, positioning the company to drive R&D forward with speed, scale, and agility. The company

continues to evaluate additional expansion opportunities to ensure customers worldwide benefit from localised support and world-class cybersecurity service standards.