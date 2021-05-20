Express Computer


Dell EMC PowerProtect Backup service now available in India

Dell EMC PowerProtect Backup service now available in India

By Express Computer
Dell Technologies introduces Dell PowerProtect Backup service in India and expanded services for Google Cloud and AWS customers. The Dell EMC PowerProtect Backup Service offers cloud based data protection designed to deliver SaaS applications including M365 and Salesforce without increasing IT complexity. PowerProtect Backup Service can also protect data on endpoint devices, such as desktops and laptops. In addition to ensuring data is recoverable, the service provides eDiscovery, data security and compliance capabilities.

“The current times have altered the approach of Indian businesses not only towards digital transformation but also towards data protection. With the rapid adoption of remote work culture and new-age technologies, the external threat environment has also grown exponentially, which has resulted in increased incidents of cyber-attacks. Therefore, businesses have realised that in order to maintain their business continuity and to deliver innovative solutions they need to safeguard their data capital and hence deploy better data protection strategies,” said Ripu Bajwa, Director and General Manager, Data Protection Solutions, Dell Technologies, India. 

“Data protection is not a one-size fits all proposition and Dell Technologies understands that. Thus, to better enable our customers and help them in protecting, managing and recovering their data from traditional and modern applications across core data centers, edge locations and public clouds, we have introduced Dell EMC PowerProtect Backup Service in India. The new Dell EMC PowerProtect Backup Service will further allow businesses to manage explosive data growth, complexities, thereby reducing their operational costs,” added Bajwa.


