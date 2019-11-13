Dell Technologies aims to create measurable positive impact for 1 billion people, customers and products

Dell Technologies’ vision for 2030 centres the belief that the company must use its technology to help the world’s most pressing issues, said Michael Dell, Chairman and CEO, Dell Technologies at the Dell Technologies Summit 2019 in Austin, Texas.

“Dell Technologies is ushering in a new decade of responsibility and innovation with moonshot goals that will propel the company’s social impact worldwide. The ambitious goals are the lynchpin of the company’s 2030 ‘Progress Made Real’ plan and are grounded in the belief that technology and data, combined with human spirit are, and will always be, positive forces in the world,” he said.

Michael further highlighted that they aim to deliver future-ready skills development for workers in their supply chain; drive a comprehensive science-based climate program, setting emissions goals across facilities, supply chain and operations to customer’ use of products including partneships with suppliers to meet a greenhouse gas emissions reduction target of 60 per cent per unit revenue by 2030.

“Unlocking the power of data will advance humanity more than any other force over the next decade. We are committed to making that power broadly available to communities around the world so we can all move forward together,” added Michael.

Over the next decade, Dell Technologies will use its global scale, broad technology portfolio and expertise to yield meaningful and measurable impact on society and the planet.

