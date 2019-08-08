Dell Technologies and ESDS collaborate on network transformation

Dell Technologies is collaborating with ESDS, a leading provider of Managed Data Center Service and Auto-Scalable Cloud Solution to help it build a data center fabric in Bangalore, using the Dell Technologies PowerSwitch Open networking solutions. This effort will support ESDS in transforming and modernizing network operations and accelerating data center innovation with simplified, high-capacity network fabrics.

The spine-and-leaf fabric design will deliver a high performance network with low latency and is scalable to support 200 server racks. ESDS also required solutions that delivered 1GbE to 25GbE connectivity on leaf switches and 40GbE/100GbE Spines.

To address these requirements, Dell Technologies delivered customized solution designs that will help drive innovation and optimization agenda backed by industry-leading open networking solutions for ESDS. It will also help ESDS to optimize costly engineering overhead and help reduce the time and effort required to design, provision and manage networks.

“In today’s data center, speedy increases in virtualization, cloud deployments and big data analysis generate new challenges as organizations look to shape IT infrastructures for current and future business demands. Our vision of the new data center networking model is an open ecosystem in which organizations can choose from innovative, industry standard network applications, network operating systems and network hardware. Our cost-effective, future ready solutions reduce complexity and integrate seamlessly into existing networks for flexible growth and investment protection”, says Mr. Manish Gupta, Senior Director & General Manager, Compute & Networking Group, Dell Technologies, India.

“The current networking industry looks much like the proprietary computing market of 40 years ago, where a small number of industry players produced vertically-integrated solutions with software and hardware that were single-sourced. This practice led to a proprietary industry culture where innovations were stifled and operations were fragile, complicated and expensive. Dell Technologies Open Networking switch solutions are cost-effective and easy to deploy, providing a clear path to software defined networking (SDN)”, says Mr. Piyush Somani, Founder, CMD & CEO, ESDS Software Solution Pvt Ltd.

