Dell Technologies boosts its cyber resiliency with multicloud data protection and security innovations

Dell Technologies is expanding its industry leadership in data protection appliances and software to help customers protect their data on premises, in public clouds and at the edge.

The Dell PowerProtect Data Manager Appliance leads a series of advancements for multicloud data protection that are simple to use and easy to consume. Dell innovation in AI-powered resilience and operational security accelerates the adoption of Zero Trust architectures, helping protect organizations from the increasing threat of cyberattacks.

The new solutions help address rising data protection challenges facing organizations. According to the 2022 Dell Global Data Protection Index (GDPI) survey, organizations have experienced higher levels of natural and modern disasters than in

previous years, resulting in more data loss, downtime and recovery costs. In the past year, cyberattacks accounted for 48% of all disasters (up from 37% in 2021), leading all other causes of data disruption. The survey also revealed 85% of organizations using multiple data protection vendors see a benefit in reducing their number of vendors. Furthermore, it revealed that organizations using a single data protection vendor incurred 34% less cost recovering from cyberattacks or other cyber incidents than those who used multiple vendors.

“Complexities around cybersecurity, infrastructure costs and limited understanding of gaps in cyber-resiliency have come to the fore as challenges against data protection. With 86% of the respondents claiming to have experienced a cybersecurity incident in the last 12 months, data protection is critical for organisational success. Indian businesses need to realise that to become future-ready, protecting their mission critical data is going to be paramount.,” said Ripu Bajwa, Director and General Manager, Data Protection Solutions, Dell Technologies India. “With the growth of data and adoption of newer technologies like AI, Machine Learning, IoT, edge, etc, businesses need to re-look at their data management. With a more proactive approach to data protection, they will surely be able to see measurable success.”

The GDPI survey found that 91% of organizations are either aware of or planning to deploy a Zero Trust architecture – a cybersecurity model that shifts how organizations approach security from relying solely on perimeter defenses to a proactive strategy that only allows known, authorized traffic across system boundaries and data pipelines. However, only 23% are deploying a Zero Trust model and 12% are fully deployed. With embedded security features, designed into the hardware, firmware and security control points, Dell’s holistic approach helps organizations achieve Zero Trust architectures to strengthen cyber resiliency and reduce security complexity.

Meanwhile, in Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), organizations (excluding China) still have a long way ahead on their journey to Zero Trust deployment stage, resulting in losses of almost US$760K on average over the past 12 months due to cyberattacks or other cyber incidents. Only 22% of APJ organizations are actively deploying Zero Trust capabilities and only 13% have fully deployed them.

The simplest path to modern data protection

Dell continues to deliver innovation for its data protection software, Dell PowerProtect Data Manager, to help organizations simplify their IT operations and reduce risk. PowerProtect Data Manager software addresses the increasing need for cyber resiliency and supports Zero Trust principles with new built-in operational security capabilities, such as multifactor authentication, dual authorization, and role-based access controls.

The Dell PowerProtect Data Manager Appliance offers a simple path to adopt modern data protection.

The appliance offers customers a:

· Modern, software-defined architecture: Allows automated discovery and protection of assets and delivers unique VMware protection to ensure the availability of all VMs without business disruption.

Secure, cyber resilient solution: Provides more secure access to restricted functions with Identity and Access Management to strengthen cyber resiliency.

Simple, unified user experience: Delivers software-defined data protection, making it easy to deploy and use.

Dell expands cyber recovery for fast, easy-to-deploy public cloud vaults

PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for Google Cloud enables customers to deploy an isolated cyber vault in Google Cloud to more securely separate and protect data from a cyberattack. Unlike standard cloud-based backup solutions, access to management interfaces is locked down by networking controls and can require separate security credentials and multi-factor authentication for access.

Organizations can use their existing Google Cloud subscription for purchasing PowerProtect Cyber Recovery through the Google Cloud Marketplace, and the service can be acquired directly from Dell and its channel partners.

The new offering marks the latest expansion of Dell’s cyber recovery capabilities for public clouds, following this year’s introduction of Dell PowerProtect for Microsoft Azure and CyberSense for Dell PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for AWS.

“Today, businesses know they need to remain vigilant and ensure business continuity in the event of a cyberattack because it’s no longer the question of ‘if’ but ‘when’,” said Lucas Salter, general manager, Data Protection Solutions, Asia Pacific & Japan. “With the addition of PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for Google Cloud, Dell is expanding our customers’ ability to secure their critical data across major cloud service providers. Customers not only can protect their data but also avoid potential damage to their businesses and reputations, as well as recover fast when required.”

