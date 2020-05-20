Dell Technologies Helps Professionals Stay Productive Anywhere with Intelligent and Secure Business PCs

Read Article

Dell Technologies unveiled intelligent and secure business PCs1 across its award-winning Latitude, Precision and OptiPlex portfolios to make work more efficient and safe — no matter the location. As the industry’s most sustainable commercial PC portfolio2, the new devices further advance Dell’s commitment to sustainability with recycled materials, sustainable packaging, energy-efficient designs, and EPEAT Gold registrations.

Professionals can work smarter with Dell Optimizer3, the automated Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based optimization technology, now available across Latitude, Precision and OptiPlex devices. The built-in software learns how each person works and adapts to their behavior to help them focus on the tasks that matter most. It works behind the scenes to improve overall application performance4; enable faster log-in and secure lock outs5; eliminate echoes and reduce background noise on conference calls; and extend battery run time6.

“The PC plays a central role in how we reimagine the way we work, even anticipating what we need to be more productive,” said Darrel Ward, senior vice president, Client Product Group, Dell Technologies. “From the moment you log on to your last video conference of the day, you need a PC that adapts to the way you work. That’s why we are driving innovations that offer more intelligence, longer battery life, powerful speakerphones, compact designs and 5G support — all while moving our sustainability goals forward.”

“It’s critical to offer the right balance of portability with the right set of productivity features. Professionals want to turn on their device and know they have everything they need to accomplish their work, in one device,” said Maribel Lopez, founder and principal analyst, Lopez Research. “People want bigger screens in smaller footprints, solid speakers for excellent call quality, the ability to switch from Wi-Fi to 5G on the fly, and built-in AI capabilities that optimize performance and eliminate background noise — ultimately helping them work smarter and faster from any location.”

Boost productivity with the world’s most intelligent business PCs7

New intelligent Latitude PCs and 2-in-1s adapt to how people work. The new ultra-premium 9000 series and completely redesigned 7000 series feature machined and brushed aluminum designs; long battery life; an array of ports; and expansive, four-sided narrow border displays to see and do more. Available with 10th Gen Intel® vPro® processors and Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+)8 for nearly three times faster speeds, the Latitude devices offer businesses power, performance and global connectivity.

For executives and on-the-go professionals who need the very best in design, power and connectivity , the Latitude 9510 is the smallest 9 , lightest and most intelligent 15-inch business PC. Starting at 3.1 pounds 10 , the PC offers built-in 5G-ready design 11 , up to 34 hours of battery life 12 , and an enhanced conferencing experience with powerful built-in speakerphones and microphones. It offers the power and performance teams need to be productive anywhere as the first Project Athena-verified commercial PC with 10th Gen Intel® vPro® processors 13 .

Designed for balancing performance and portability , the Latitude 7410 and 7310 are the smallest 14-inch and 13-inch premium business laptops 14 . Also configurable as a 2-in-1, the Latitude 7410 features the industry’s first 4K low blue light screen on a premium business PC 15 for better readability and to help enhance eye comfort.

Mobile workstations offer mission-critical reliability and more power in smaller designs

Dell has reengineered its industry-leading Precision workstation portfolio, designed to handle demanding workloads like intensive graphics processing, data analysis and CAD modeling. With smaller footprints, sleek designs, and thermal innovations, the new Precision mobile workstations deliver increased performance and ISV certifications with professional graphics from NVIDIA and the latest 10th Gen Intel® Core™ vPro® and Xeon® processors.

Designed for creators and professionals wanting high performance and stylish design without the size and weight of a traditional mobile workstation, the Dell Precision 5550 and 5750 are the world’s smallest and thinnest 15-inch and 17-inch mobile workstations16. Creators and engineers can see and do more with the 16:10, 4-sided InfinityEdge (up to HDR 400) display. The all-new Precision 5750 is also VR/AR and AI-Ready to handle fast rendering, detailed visualizations and complex simulations.

Compact desktops featuring smart designs

For industries like healthcare and education that rely on the dependability of desktop devices, Dell launched redesigned OptiPlex towers and expanded all-in-ones with flexible configurations in space-saving designs.

The most secure commercial PCs, easy to deploy and manage around the globe

IT professionals have the freedom and flexibility to set up ready-to-work experiences from day one — regardless of where employees are working — with Unified Workspace. From remote workers to creatives and engineers, IT can easily determine what devices to deploy that will best support employee needs, workstyle and location with Dell’s new Workforce Persona QuickStart.

