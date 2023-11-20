Dell Technologies Launches New Services for Microsoft 365 Copilot to Speed Productivity and Efficiency

Dell Technologies is delivering a portfolio of professional services for Microsoft, including services for Microsoft 365 Copilot, to help customers adopt a consistent approach to implementing and managing their technology.

With Dell’s technology expertise, organisations can use leading assessment, advisory, operational readiness and implementation services that assist in adopting Microsoft 365 Copilot quickly and at scale.

“As organisations across the Asia Pacific and Japan region ramp up their generative AI adoption efforts, they seek a strategic partner to guide them through a complex ecosystem,” said Chuah Yeow Chong, vice president for Services Sales, Asia Pacific and Japan, Dell Technologies. “Our expertise in technology and professional services, combined with Microsoft’s suite of tools and Microsoft 365 Copilot, will accelerate and scale next-generation AI capabilities.”

According to Gartner®, “by 2026, more than 80% of enterprises will have used GenAI application programming interfaces or models, or deployed GenAI-enabled applications in production environments – up from less than 5% in 2023.”

Dell’s new services help organisations develop the strategy, deploy, and test the solution and prepare teams to capitalise on Microsoft 365 Copilot functionality.

“Microsoft 365 Copilot is empowering our customers to accelerate their productivity and efficiency,” said TJ Devine, Sr. Director, Product Marketing, Microsoft. “Dell’s services are a valuable proposition for customers by ensuring they have an AI strategy and implementation plan for Microsoft 365 Copilot, while helping organisations establish user readiness for optimal scaling of this powerful GenAI capability.”

Additional Dell Services for Microsoft Customers

The services for Microsoft 365 Copilot accompany more than a dozen new services designed to help customers take advantage of the functionality and capabilities of their Microsoft technology investments.

The solutions include Dell’s professional services for Microsoft Azure and multicloud management with Azure Arc. These services allow customers to manage resources across multiple clouds to provide greater flexibility and control. New advisory services for Azure help customers strategically consume and optimise cloud resources.

New data platform services provide powerful data visualisation and business intelligence to help customers manage, analyse, and visualise their data in real time. Companies can make faster decisions about workload placement, cost, and optimisation of their environments. Businesses can protect their data with new security services for Microsoft Defender for Cloud and IoT, which provide advanced features to help protect cloud and IOT devices from potential threats.