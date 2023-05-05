Express Computer

Dell Technologies launches the new G-series laptops for gaming enthusiasts in India

Dell Technologies launched the new G15 and G16 series gaming laptops in India that now come with a bold new design approach and are available in eye-catching colorways – retro pops of orange and blue set against premium metallics. Powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core HX series processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs, the new gaming laptops embrace reliability and simplicity at approachable price points, featuring youthful and fun aesthetics with maximized performance.

For the first time, G-Series receives the Alienware inspired Vapor Chamber Cooling and Element 31 thermal interface[iii]/[iv] to help ensure heat dissipation is optimized. In addition to the exclusive gaming function macro keys and toggle audio keys, gamers can also boost their experience with Game Shift technology powered by the Alienware Command Centre. G15 offers one-zone and four-zone RGB keyboard options with numpad, while G16 offers one-zone RGB keyboard options to fit your style.​

Commenting on the launch, Pujan Chadha, Director for Product Marketing, India Consumer, Dell Technologies, India, said, “The Indian gamer profiles are diverse, and Dell is committed in meeting all their different needs. These new G-series gaming devices is ideal for young gaming enthusiasts who are looking for a perfect combination of design aesthetic and powerful features at a competitive price range.”

Designed for stylish young gamers

 The new G15 delivers powerful gaming performance by offering up to 13th gen Gen Intel Core i7 14 core HX processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU to handle the most graphically demanding games. Marathon gaming sessions are now easier with the Alienware-inspired thermal design. Drawing inspiration from 80’s pop aesthetics with a dash of playful nostalgia, the G15 boasts a modern stylish build and three colour block options – Dark Shadow Gray, Quantum White with Deep Space Blue, and Pop Purple with Neo Mint thermal shelf. Gamers can choose from an FHD 120Hz or 165Hz 15.6” display with Anti-Glare LED Backlit Narrow Border for an immersive gameplay.

The G16 is a true beast, with up to the 13th gen Gen Intel Core i9 24-core HX processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 4070 GPU. Built with durable materials, it is available in two classique retro inspired colour blocked design options – Metallic Nightshade and Quantum White. It offers gamers a 16” QHD+ display with an option to choose between a 165Hz and 240Hz refresh rate. Gamers can adjust lighting effects and colours on their RGB backlit keyboard through the improved Alienware Command Centre 6.0 to enjoy the ultimate tech-glam feel.

Both laptops share the following features that allow gamers to go the distance in style:

  • Two tuned speakers with Dolby Audio, or a combo headphone/microphone jack for a captivating audio experience. IntelliGo AI noise cancellation allows users to stream clear audio even in noisy environments
  • Game Shift technology enables gamers to trigger dynamic performance mode within the Alienware Command Center without leaving the game. It will maximize the fans’ speed to keep the system cool while the processor works harder
  • Dell ComfortViewPlus is a built-in, always-on, and low blue light solution that employs a hardware-based solution without impacting the visual quality or colors
  • Gaming doesn’t have to revolve around a plug with express charge on a 56Whr 3-cell battery or 6-cell 86Whr battery option. Plus, the Battery Swelling 2.0 keeps performance optimal as the action gets heated

Pricing and availability (Inclusive of taxes)

  • The Dell G15 starts at INR 89,990
  • The Dell G16 starts at INR 1,61,990

Availability

The new G-series laptops are available for purchase starting 4th May across Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), Dell.com, Amazon.com, large format retail, and multi-brand outlets.

