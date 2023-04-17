Express Computer

Dell Technologies leads the x86 mainstream server market with 48.6% revenue share in Q4 2022  

Dell Technologies emerged as the leader in India’s x86 mainstream* server market as per IDC Worldwide Quarterly Server Tracker 2022 Q4. India has proven to be one of the key markets for the consistent growth for Dell Technologies as businesses continue to adopt a digital-first mindset. IDC maintains a global tracker where the performance of all key brands is tracked quarter-wise across all key markets. With the highest revenue share of 48.6% recorded since 2003, this is the seventh consecutive quarter that Dell Technologies has taken the No.1 spot in India in the mainstream* server segment.

Dell Technologies also saw the highest revenue share gain amongst vendors at a rise of approximately 610 basis points in percentage (6.10%) YOY for Q4 CY22. With a diverse server portfolio that supports businesses of all scales and sizes in their growth, Dell Technologies’ innovations have been successful at addressing the industry demands. In addition to helping businesses simplify data management, boost security, and automate IT processes, Dell Technologies is also advocating for the adoption of green IT infrastructure and by introducing energy efficient technology in its server offerings.

“Dell Technologies has retained its leadership position in the mainstream server segment in India throughout CY22 which is a testament to our technology and customer first approach. Indian businesses are shifting their focus to prepare for the future of work. To be able to run multiple workloads from the edge to the core to the cloud, they need advanced solutions to make a seamless transition and Dell Technologies’ portfolio is well positioned to cater to that need,” said Manish Gupta, Vice President and General Manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India.

