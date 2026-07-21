Deloitte India launches RACE, an agentic AI-powered configuration engine for SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud

Deloitte India recently announced the launch of RapidAuto ConfigEngine (RACE), an agentic AI-powered configuration platform designed to transform how organisations implement and configure SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud environments.

Using generative AI, specialised agents and Deloitte India’s proprietary SAP implementation assets, the platform automates the end-to-end SAP configuration process, from capturing business requirements to autonomously executing configurations. It is part of Deloitte India’s INTEGRATE, a suite of industry-specific solutions on SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud that are pre-configured and ready to deploy, helping organisations accelerate digital transformation with speed, scalability and confidence.

The growing adoption of SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud is enabling organisations to drive agility, standardisation and continuous innovation. However, realising these benefits requires them to manage complex, time-intensive configuration aspects of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) transformation. Organisations also need to navigate fit-to-standard operating models, restricted customisation, clean core compliance and continuous quarterly innovation, making implementations both resource-intensive and highly specialised. RACE addresses these challenges through autonomous, AI-driven configuration capabilities that simplify and accelerate SAP implementations.

“At Deloitte India, we believe digital transformation should not be constrained by implementation timelines. RACE represents our commitment to helping organisations accelerate their journey to SAP Public Cloud with greater speed, simplicity and confidence. Together with INTEGRATE, our industry-specific solution powered by leading practices, RACE enables mid-market enterprises to rapidly establish a future-ready digital foundation and realise the benefits of intelligent processes, real-time insights and AI. We are committed to making world-class SAP transformation faster, more predictable and accessible to every growing enterprise,” said Anand Rajagopalan, SAP Offerings Leader, Deloitte South Asia and Asia Pacific Deloitte.

RACE operates through a coordinated system of specialised AI agents that collaborate to translate business requirements into SAP Public Cloud configurations based on Deloitte India’s leading practices. The intelligent configuration engine enables organisations to move from business intent to implementation through a guided workflow that generates user stories, process blueprints, configuration plans, validation checks and optimisation recommendations.