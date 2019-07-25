Delphix launches R&D centre in India to support growth for DataOps

Delphix Corp, a Silicon Valley-based MNC, has announced the launch of its new R&D centre in India. Vijay Anthony Sebastian has been appointed as the Managing Director for this initiative. The R&D centre located in Noida, Delhi NCR, will play a key role in the expansion of the Delphix DataOps platform.

Delphix’s primary product, Delphix Dynamic Data Platform has received significant industry validation from partnerships with global leaders, including AWS, Capgemini, Microsoft, Azure, and from the world’s leading brands, such as HSBC, JPMC, Morgan Stanley, Dentegra, and more.

Speaking about the expansion in India, Chris Cook, Delphix CEO, said, “India is a global hub for state-of-the-art R&D with some of the brightest minds in the world. It offers a unique blend of massive market opportunity, technical competencies, and a highly scalable workforce.”

“I am excited to take up this new role to help strengthen the research and development capabilities of Delphix, which will go a long way in further establishing our leadership position and accelerate innovation for our customers globally,” said Vijay Anthony Sebastian, Managing Director of Delphix India.

He added, “Delphix believes in the intellectual capital that India holds and we look forward to putting together a great team here. We are offering potential employees a chance to work on challenging technologies that will enrich both their knowledge and experience within the tech industry.”

Founded in 2008, Delphix serves over 300 global customers of which include many are in the Fortune 100.

Speaking at the launch, Delphix Chief Marketing Officer Monika Saha said, “In a short span of a decade, Delphix has engaged with an impressive list of clientele across industries as well as held numerous patents. This has been possible because of our unwavering focus of offering a best-in-class product and service to our clients and partnering with key stakeholders in the ecosystem. It was only a matter of time until Delphix included India as a major contributor to its future growth plans, and we are thrilled about the work that we are going to be doing here.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]