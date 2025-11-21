Delta Electronics India Strengthens R&D Push in High-Voltage Power and EV Components

Delta Electronics India is scaling up its research and development efforts in high-voltage power systems, renewable-energy solutions and electric-mobility components through its Bengaluru R&D centre, which has become a key engineering hub for the company’s global product roadmap.

The 61,000 sq. metre LEED Gold–certified facility currently has over 385 R&D engineers, and the company plans to expand this workforce to around 750 in the next three years to support an increasing pipeline of projects.

High-voltage system development forms a major focus area. Engineers at the centre are working on 33 kV systems, renewable-energy inverters and power solutions for data-centre infrastructure. The centre also houses extreme-temperature testing chambers ranging from –40°C to 125°C, which enable long-term reliability testing under varied operating environments.

Alongside power electronics, the centre has a dedicated division for automotive engineering. Teams here are developing onboard chargers, DC-DC converters and integrated powertrains for electric vehicles. These components undergo thousands of automated durability and performance-validation cycles, reflecting the stringent reliability benchmarks required in automotive applications.

The company maintains a strong presence across several segments linked to the centre’s development work. It holds a major share of the telecom-rectifier market in India, supplies UPS systems to data-centre clients in international markets, and has built an EV-charging portfolio that includes portable charging systems as well as battery-swapping solutions for two- and three-wheelers.

Delta’s R&D expansion is backed by a $500 million long-term investment announced in 2015, out of which approximately 65% has been utilised. Full allocation of the investment is expected by 2027, with high-voltage engineering, automotive power systems and smart-manufacturing technologies identified as the development priorities.

With an increasing share of product design and validation now being driven from India, the company is positioning the Bengaluru centre as a strategic contributor to its domestic and international markets across power, energy and mobility technologies.