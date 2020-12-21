Demand for inventory fulfilment solutions doubles up in 2020: Increff

Read Article

The demand for a technology platform for merchandising and exposing a single view of inventory for all sales channels has doubled up for the year 2020. Increff, the inventory fulfillment software, witnesses a surge in the number of B2B and B2C customers. The spike in numbers is attributed to the need for the right inventory management to remove manual check / physical count of inventory, prepare for future expansions, and examine key pain-points such as excessive storage costs, low inventory turnover rates, stock-outs. Furthermore, Increff registered a revenue growth of 75 per cent in the post-Covid months.

Increff has two management software namely IRIS (Inventory Management System) and ASSURE (Warehouse Management Software). Both of the products have shown growth in demand by 200 per cent and 100 per cent, respectively, after the pandemic. In fact, cloud-based warehousing demand too has gone up by 50 per cent from the pre-Covid phase.

A bouquet of customers in the retail sector, e-commerce, fashion and accessory industry namely Reliance trends, Soch, Pepe Jeans, Tommy, CK, Myntra, Mango, Blackberry, Libas and many more are picking on intelligent inventory and merchandising solutions regardless of market conditions, challenges, or shifts for their inventory needs.

Commenting on the above, Rajul Jain, CEO & Co-Founder, Increff, said, “A well-evolved and well-designed inventory and warehouse management platform is the need of the hour. In the coming times, businesses will have to rely on automation and real-time monitoring to focus on business growth. The increased demand for such solutions is encouraging us as a company to innovate and provide best-in-class solutions to our stakeholders. We, at Increff, expect 100 per cent growth in the year ahead.”

Increff is a Bengaluru-based SaaS startup founded by Rajul Jain, Anshuman Agarwal and Romil Jain are IIT alumni—from Delhi, Kharagpur, and Bombay, respectively – have been helping fashion retailers, e-commerce and FMCG companies grew 10x by providing intelligence technology that understands consumer behaviour and maps it to the supply chain.

