DHL Logistics Trend Radar unveils trends that will shape logistics in the future

In the fifth edition of the Logistics Trend Radar, DHL once more has revealed 29 key trends that will impact the logistics industry over the next years. The report is the result of an extensive analysis of macro and micro trends, as well as the insights from a large partner network including research institutes, tech players, startups, and customers.

“For us as logistics experts, it is important to forecast the challenges ahead and envision possible solutions so that we may best advise our customers. The mega trends that will continue to engage us are not unfamiliar: new technologies, growing e-commerce and sustainability,” said Katja Busch, Chief Commercial Officer, DHL, adding further, “But some areas will evolve faster than others, so there is the need to understand the underlying trends and their impact on logistics – not least because of the impact of Covid-19-19 on global commerce and the entire workforce. As a world leader in logistics, we have the insights and the expertise to evaluate the situation.”

Well over 20,000 logistics professionals and technology experts shared their perspectives on the future of the industry when visiting the DHL Innovations Centers over the last two years. The findings are consolidated and reflected on the Logistics Trend Radar which acts as a dynamic and strategic foresight tool that tracks the evolution of trends spotted in past editions, identifying present and future trends with every update.

“The next big challenge will be future proofing the logistics workforce through training and upskilling in increasingly technologically sophisticated operations. This will take center stage on the strategic agendas of supply chain organizations in the years to come,” said Matthias Heutger, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Innovation & Commercial Development at DHL. “The Logistics Trend Radar serves as seismograph for future trends. Based on data from the last seven years, we can make longer-term forecasts and thus support our partners and customers to create roadmaps for their business as well as helping to structure and catalyze further industry-leading research and innovations. In this edition, we already see the impact of Covid-19 is accelerating trends that were already well underway – big data analytics, robotics and automation, and IoT, all of which are underpinned by steady progress in artificial intelligence,” he mentioned.

