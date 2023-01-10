Express Computer

DigiAlly and Women Who Win Foundation Partners to Empower Women SMEs across India

DigiAlly and Women Who Win Foundation (WWW) are excited to announce their partnership to support women owned micro, small and medium-sized enterprise (MSME) in India. Through this collaboration, the organizations aim to address a crucial challenge faced by many women entrepreneurs in the country: access to finance. The partnership aims to bring women entrepreneurs into financial inclusion and assist these business owners in navigating the often-difficult loan application process, enabling them to secure the funds they need to grow and thrive. WWW and DigiAlly will work together to enable seamless access to both secured and unsecured loans to help these women entrepreneurs succeed.

The partnership will be officially launched at an event in Mumbai this month, with plans to expand across India in coming months. The launch of this initiative marks an important step towards creating a positive impact on the economic empowerment of women entrepreneurs in the country.

“We are solving for one of the most important problems of society – Enabling access to finance for MSMEs. Our partnership with WWW is a symbol of our commitment to one of the highly promising sectors for India’s growth, Women SMEs. I would encourage anyone driven by this cause to join us in this revolution” said Shrikant Patil, CEO of DigiAlly.

“I truly believe that women entrepreneurs are the real power and future, if given easy financial access they can create wonders” said Simmi Bhasin, Founder of Women Who Win Foundation.  Women Who Win Foundation (WWW) is working to improve the lives of women by empowering them to create their own journey. DigiAlly is fintech passionate about enabling access to finance for MSMEs and operates across India, Singapore and Philippines to give an identity to MSMEs.

