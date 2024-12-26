Express Computer

DigiHaat’s Pre-Beta App goes live on Google Play and App Store

DigiHaat, an initiative of Nirmit Bharat – a fully owned subsidiary of the Open Network for Digital Commerce, has officially launched its Pre-Beta app on Google Play and the App Store with limited users. The app provides access to over 2.5 crore SKUs across eight diverse categories: Grocery, Food Delivery, Fashion, Electronics & Appliances, Home Décor, Beauty, Health & Wellness, offering a wide range of products for every need. Through The Amazing India property on the app, DigiHaat is connecting the nation’s artisanal legacy by offering a curated collection of handcrafted products, showcasing the skill and craftsmanship of Indian artisans and highlighting the cultural diversity of the country.

Available PAN India, the app connects customers to the richness of India’s diverse marketplaces, bringing together 7.7 lakh sellers and service providers.

DigiHaat undertook two initiatives during the development of the app to make the app interface simpler for online shopping and less overwhelming for first-time users. Insights from DigiHaat’s national hackathon are being incorporated into user-friendly features that address trust and usability concerns. Additionally, a nationwide Logo Design competition by DigiHaatand MyGov drew 400+ entries from 700+ participants, PAN India, with high engagement across all social media platforms. This initiative, combined with insights from its national hackathon, reflects DigiHaat’s commitment to integrating creativity and user-centric solutions from the country’s brightest minds.

As the DigiHaat App goes live, Spokesperson, said, “DigiHaat initiative is all about fostering a digital ecosystem that understands and caters to the needs of every Indian. By incorporating the hackathon learnings and MyGov initiative, we’re bringing the creative energy of India’s brightest minds into our platform. Our hackathon learnings have ensured that the app is intuitive and secure, making digital shopping accessible to first-time users and seasoned shoppers alike”.

