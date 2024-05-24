Digital Connexion and DE-CIX accelerate enterprise digital transformation in India with new high-speed connectivity offerings at Chennai data centre

Digital Connexion, a full spectrum provider of highly-connected and scalable data centre, colocation and interconnection solutions, and DE-CIX India, the largest carrier and data centre neutral internet exchange (IX) operator in the Indian market, today announced a strategic partnership to provide internet peering and interconnection services to Indian enterprises. As part of this collaboration, DE-CIX has established a new point-of-presence (PoP) at Digital Connexion’s state-of-the-art MAA10 data center in Chennai.

The strategic partnership between DE-CIX and Digital Connexion brings significant benefits to enterprises, cloud and content providers, and internet service providers (ISPs) in the southern India region. Companies hosted at MAA10 can now take advantage of expanded high-speed interconnection capabilities with enhanced network performance, cloud connectivity and internet peering services. DE-CIX’s presence at MAA10 will also address low-latency edge requirements and ensure seamless content delivery to the last mile through a robust footprint of networks. This will empower enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation and elevate the customer experience.

With DE-CIX’s multi-service interconnection platforms, customers can now access a range of services including connectivity to hundreds of local carriers, ISPs, and content and application providers, without having to establish direct, separate connections with each network. With DE-CIX DirectCLOUD, Digital Connexion customers can reach global cloud providers including Microsoft Azure, AWS, Google Cloud, and others through a single point, thereby eliminating direct connection costs. Moreover, MAA10 customers will also have access to a global data center platform through Digital Realty’s PlatformDIGITAL.

CB Velayuthan, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Connexion said, “With the Indian economy undergoing digitisation across many sectors, the demand for next-generation infrastructure has become paramount. Through our partnership with DE-CIX, we enable this digital transformation in a way that is efficient, dynamic, and well-positioned for future growth. Aligning to our vision of creating a data meeting place for digital communities, this collaboration offers our customers a variety of interconnection services and single-hop direct connectivity to multiple cloud providers, fostering a connected ecosystem.”

Sudhir Kunder, Chief Business Officer of DE-CIX India said, “We are excited to be expanding and adding a great new partner, Digital Connexion. The collaboration offers the market a new and ideal diverse solution, as well as a great place for both enterprises and ISPs to leverage connections to a leading carrier-neutral global data center platform with the most cost-effective and efficient interconnection options available in the market. This partnership will be the fourth PoP for DE-CIX Chennai, which brings the total to 20 PoPs pan India.”