Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Digital Connexion and DE-CIX accelerate enterprise digital transformation in India with new high-speed connectivity offerings at Chennai data centre

Digital Connexion and DE-CIX accelerate enterprise digital transformation in India with new high-speed connectivity offerings at Chennai data centre

News
By Express Computer
0 22

Digital Connexion, a full spectrum provider of highly-connected and scalable data centre, colocation and interconnection solutions, and DE-CIX India, the largest carrier and data centre neutral internet exchange (IX) operator in the Indian market, today announced a strategic partnership to provide internet peering and interconnection services to Indian enterprises. As part of this collaboration, DE-CIX has established a new point-of-presence (PoP) at Digital Connexion’s state-of-the-art MAA10 data center in Chennai.

The strategic partnership between DE-CIX and Digital Connexion brings significant benefits to enterprises, cloud and content providers, and internet service providers (ISPs) in the southern India region. Companies hosted at MAA10 can now take advantage of expanded high-speed interconnection capabilities with enhanced network performance, cloud connectivity and internet peering services. DE-CIX’s presence at MAA10 will also address low-latency edge requirements and ensure seamless content delivery to the last mile through a robust footprint of networks. This will empower enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation and elevate the customer experience.

With DE-CIX’s multi-service interconnection platforms, customers can now access a range of services including connectivity to hundreds of local carriers, ISPs, and content and application providers, without having to establish direct, separate connections with each network. With DE-CIX DirectCLOUD, Digital Connexion customers can reach global cloud providers including Microsoft Azure, AWS, Google Cloud, and others through a single point, thereby eliminating direct connection costs. Moreover, MAA10 customers will also have access to a global data center platform through Digital Realty’s PlatformDIGITAL.

CB Velayuthan, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Connexion said, “With the Indian economy undergoing digitisation across many sectors, the demand for next-generation infrastructure has become paramount. Through our partnership with DE-CIX, we enable this digital transformation in a way that is efficient, dynamic, and well-positioned for future growth. Aligning to our vision of creating a data meeting place for digital communities, this collaboration offers our customers a variety of interconnection services and single-hop direct connectivity to multiple cloud providers, fostering a connected ecosystem.”

Sudhir Kunder, Chief Business Officer of DE-CIX India said, “We are excited to be expanding and adding a great new partner, Digital Connexion. The collaboration offers the market a new and ideal diverse solution, as well as a great place for both enterprises and ISPs to leverage connections to a leading carrier-neutral global data center platform with the most cost-effective and efficient interconnection options available in the market. This partnership will be the fourth PoP for DE-CIX Chennai, which brings the total to 20 PoPs pan India.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image