Dimensionless Technologies Revolutionises Pharma Sector Supply Chain with AushadhAI

In the dynamic landscape of technological advancements, Dimensionless Technologies, a prominent AI firm founded by two IIT alumni, is spearheading remarkable progress in various industries has launched AushadhAI, an AI-powered solution to optimise the pharmaceutical industry while manifesting their transformative vision. With an unwavering commitment to harnessing the transformative potential of AI, Dimensionless Technologies is revolutionising sectors like Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals, e-commerce, and Healthcare.

AushadhAI – Automating Returns Processing in the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain
AushadhAI, an innovative platform harnesses the potential of AI to revolutionise this process. It boosts efficiency for both operators and supervisors, expediting credit note generation, optimising storage space utilisation, reducing labor costs, scaling existing warehouse capacities, and mitigating medicine expiry through digital recording and reporting. Comprehensive reports generated through AushadhAI unveil hidden patterns and provide valuable insights into drug expiration across geographies, thus enhancing planning and distribution of medicines in the entire system. The conventional manual process of managing and reconcilling returns in the pharmaceutical supply chain has long been hindered by slowness, errors, and a lack of transparency.


The Transformational Impact of AushadhAI
AushadhAI is purposefully designed to deliver significant advantages to the pharmaceutical supply chain’s key constituents – Clearing & Forwarding (C&F) agents, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers. By seamlessly integrating AushadhAI into their systems, these entities can witness enhanced operational efficiency, cost reduction, and effective management of expired or damaged stocks.


The Founders’ Vision for AushadhAI
The founders envisioned an AI-driven solution that addresses the challenges posed by manual processing of forward/returns in the supply chain. Mr. Himanshu Arora, Co-Founder of Dimensionless Technologies, emphasised, “We were determined to create an error-free system that optimises the entire process. Our vision extends beyond the pharmaceutical industry, and we foresee our technology benefitting other sectors like CPG that are facing similar challenges.”

Mr. Kushagra Singhania, Co-Founder, Dimensionless Technologies adds, “Apart from the C&Fs, AushadhAI will soon become an indispensable asset for wholesalers and retailers in managing their stock effortlessly tracking incoming and outgoing stock without having to put in barcodes in each strip of medicine manually.”

